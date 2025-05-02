Shark’s Three Open-face Options

Whether it’s the tech-led and urban-focused SKWAL i3 Jet, the stylish SKWAL Jet or the premium, performance-driven RS Jet, SHARK has an ECE 22.06-approved open-face helmet in the range for all.

All three have been developed using SHARK’s decades of experience and knowledge and feature SHARK’s ‘Best Fit’ technology, the result of a campaign of advanced 3D head scans to create a second-skin style fit.

SKWAL i3 Jet and SKWAL Jet

The SKWAL i3, featuring active brake lights – was the first of it's kind, and the SKWAL i3 Jet is no different. SHARK's innovative technology is now available as an open-face option, designed for urban riders seeking style, safety and smart technology.

The integrated LED system requires no need for Bluetooth or wires, instead using an inbuilt triaxial accelerometer to activate the red LEDs on the rear of the helmet when braking.

Both the SKWAL i3 Jet and SKWAL Jet are made from a LEXAN™ high-impact polycarbonate injection shell with multi-density EPS (expanded polystyrene) liners, specially designed to provide effective impact absorption. Available in sizes XS-XXL, across two shell sizes and four multi-element EPS sizes for comfort and protection.

There’s also an integrated sun visor, micro-lock buckle closure and SHARK’s Easy Fit system for glasses wearers.

The SKWAL i3 Jet is priced from £269.99 and is available in 11 colour options including the Dark Shadow collection and the special-edition collaboration graphic with VENUM. An additional complementary colour match visor comes as standard in the box with the SKWAL i3 Jet HELLCAT graphics.

Those wanting all the great features above, except for the active brake light system, can choose the SKWAL Jet, priced from £189.99 and available in seven colour options.

RS Jet

Taking inspiration from high-performance sports motorcycles and SHARK’s full-face Spartan RS, the RS Jet combines style and functionality to offer the highest level of protection.

The large visor has a four-point anchor system, inspired by SHARK’s premium racing AERON GP helmet, and a variable thickness to avoid visual distortion regardless of the angle of vision. It comes with a Pinlock 120 Max Vision® insert – as standard – and a removable internal UV380-treated anti-fog sun visor.

The shell of both the RS Jet and RS Jet Carbon is made from a fusion of multiaxial composite and carbon fibre. The interior is made from premium materials including the luxurious, perforated suede padding and ALVEOTECH sanitised-labelled textile for antibacterial, anti-sweat and anti-odour properties. There’s optimum ventilation, a micro-lock chin strap and the RS Jet is fully intercom-ready.

Available in sizes XS-XXL, the RS Jet is priced from £299.99 and the RS Jet Carbon from £339.99. There are ten colourways to choose from in the RS Jet and 12 options in the RS Jet Carbon. The RS Jet Dark Shadow options include both a clear and black visor in the box as standard.

For more information or to find the nearest authorised SHARK dealer, please visit www.nevis.uk.com.