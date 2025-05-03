Beaubier On Top On Fast Friday At Road Atlanta

Cameron Beaubier Leads Day One, Earns Provisional Pole In Georgia

Cameron Beaubier likes Road Atlanta. And why wouldn’t he? After all, the five-time MotoAmerica Superbike Champion has won nine Superbike races at the facility.

On Friday afternoon, Beaubier showed his Road Atlanta speed with a lap of 1:24.155 that earned him provisional pole position for this weekend’s two Superbike races.

Beaubier, who leads the championship points standings after one round and two races, led a tightly knit group of four who were just a second off his best lap on the Tytlers Cycle Racing BMW M 1000 RR.

That foursome was led by Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Sean Dylan Kelly with the Floridian just .289 of a second behind Beaubier and some three tenths ahead of Attack Performance Progressive Yamaha Racing’s Bobby Fong. The final rider on the same second as Beaubier was defending series champion Josh Herrin, with the Warhorse HSBK Racing Ducati rider fourth fastest with a best of 1:24.986.

Fong’s teammate Jake Gagne was next with the three-time MotoAmerica Superbike Champion fifth fastest and some six-tenths ahead of Real Steel Honda’s Hayden Gillim and his Honda CBR1000RR-R Fireblade SP.

Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Richie Escalante, BPR Racing Yamaha’s Bryce Kornbau, Jones Honda’s Ashton Yates and Real Steel Honda’s JD Beach rounded out the top 10 qualifiers on Friday.

“I’ve got a lot of laps at this place, and I really enjoy this place,” Beaubier said. “Up, down, the fast sections. It fits my style. Everyone else is going fast, too. All these guys are going fast. SDK (Sean Dylan Kelly) was fast, Josh (Herrin) went fast this morning, and this afternoon. We’ve got some work to do, and we’ll keep our head down and keep working, and we’ll be ready when it comes to three o’clock tomorrow.”

Motovation Supersport – Déjà Vu

Strack Racing’s Mathew Scholtz, the defending Motovation Supersport Champion, earned provisional pole position on a lightning-delayed Friday Qualifying 1 session with his 1:29.313 topping Rahal Ducati Moto w/XPEL’s PJ Jacobsen by .361 of a second in a replay of their 2024 season battles.

Those two were the only riders to get into the 1:29s and that put them ahead of Scholtz’ teammate Blake Davis, with the youngster ending up .873 of a second off Scholtz’s best.

Barber race-two winner Josh Hayes was fourth fastest to lead the provisional second row on his BPR Racing Yamaha YZF-R9. He led Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Tyler Scott.

Celtic/Economy Lube+Tire/Warhorse HSBK Ducati’s Cameron Petersen, Altus Motorsports’ Jake Lewis, Rahal Ducati Moto w/XPEL’s Kayla Yaakov and BPR Racing’s Teagg Hobbs rounded out the top 10.

Stock 1000 – Yates!

Homeboy Ashton Yates earned provisional pole for the weekend’s two Stock 1000 races with his best lap of 1:26.313 on his Jones Honda CBR1000RR-R SP besting Orange Cat Racing’s Jayson Uribe by just .179 of a second.

Uribe’s Orange Cat Racing teammate Andrew Lee filled the provisional front row with his 1:27.050 on his BMW M 1000 RR.

Real Steel Honda’s JD Beach ended up fourth fastest with his best lap of 1:27.601 coming from Superbike Q1. BPR Racing Yamaha’s Bryce Kornbau rounded out the top five.

RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Suzuki’s Rocco Landers was sixth fastest in what is his debut in the Stock 1000 class.

Mission King Of The Baggers – Wyman, Baz, Herfoss

Friday’s Q1 Mission King Of The Baggers session was red-flagged with some six minutes remaining due to oil being dropped on the racetrack in the 10A-10B chicane. When action resumed after the cleanup, it was Harley-Davidson x Dynojet Factory Racing’s Kyle Wyman on provisional pole after edging S&S/Indian Motorcycle’s Loris Baz by a scant .012 of a second.

Wyman’s best lap was a 1:29.592, with Baz’s best a 1:29.604. Those two were the only in the class to circulate in the 1:29s.

Mission King Of The Baggers Champion Troy Herfoss completed the provisional front row in third, .597 of a second behind Wyman. The Australian led a horde of riders on the same second, led by TAB Performance Racing’s Kyle Ohnsorg in fourth.

The others on the same second were S&S/Indian Motorcycle’s Tyler O’Hara, Harley-Davidson x Dynojet Factory Racing’s Bradley Smith, Saddlemen Race Development’s Jake Lewis, Harley-Davidson x Dynojet Factory Racing’s James Rispoli, and the pair of RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Harley-Davidsons ridden by Hayden Gillim and Rocco Landers, who crashed out of the session when he hit the oiled portion of the racetrack.

Mission Super Hooligan National Championship – Teammates At The Top

Saddlemen Race Development’s Jake Lewis and defending class champion Cory West led the way on Friday in the first qualifying session for the two Mission Super Hooligan National Championship races.

Lewis led his teammate West by just .290 of a second with the pair of Harley-Davidson Pan Americas the only two to lap in the 1:30s. Lewis’ 1:30.395 was a new lap record for the class.

KWR Harley-Davidson’s Cody Wyman ended the session third, .834 of a second behind Lewis and ahead of his brother Travis, who was on the third Saddlemen Harley.

KWR Harley-Davidson’s Hayden Schultz ended the day fifth, ahead of the first of the non-Harleys – Giaccmoto Yamaha Racing’s Dominic Doyle.

Superbike Q1

Cameron Beaubier (BMW) 1:24.155 Sean Dylan Kelly (Suzuki) 1:24.444 Bobby Fong (Yamaha) 1:24.724 Josh Herrin (Ducati) 1:24.986 Jake Gagne (Yamaha) 1:25.281 Hayden Gillim (Honda) 1:25.863 Richie Escalante (Suzuki) 1:26.162 Bryce Kornbau (Yamaha) 1:27.122 Ashton Yates (Honda) 1:27.179 JD Beach (Honda) 1:27.601

