Home win for Manzi in SSP thriller

Stefano Manzi had to work as hard as ever throughout the 20 lap Supersport race to win for the second time in 2025.

The Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing rider led over half the laps, and spent every lap in either first or second position, but it was far from an easy victory with the top four riders spending much of the race separated by less than a second.

Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph Factory Racing) started on the third row and made steady progress throughout. The Englishman was left feeling an opportunity to win was missed but scored an all-important 20 points for his title challenge

Valentin Debise scored the first podium finish for Renzi Corse. The Frenchman is still chasing his first WorldSSP victory.

Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing Verdnatura) led nine laps but ended the race as the unlucky rider that finished just off the podium positions.

Bo Bendsneyder (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) started from the second row but dropped outside the top ten on Lap 1. The title contender finished the race in seventh position.

Championship Highlights

Manzi now leads Bendsneyder by 30 points

Yamaha has extended their championship advantage to 40 points from MV Agusta and 56 points to Triumph

P1 – Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing)

“I’ve not had bad results in the last few rounds but I kept finishing second! After so many second places, it gets a bit frustrating because you really want to win. I wanted the win so badly today and I’m really happy to finally take it. Our rivals were close today, so we know we still need to work. We have another race tomorrow so even though I want to enjoy this moment I’m already focused on what’s next. Let’s hope for another good race.”

Race 1 Results

1. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing)

2. Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph Factory Racing) +0.344s

3. Valentin Debise (Renzi Corse) +0.601s

4. Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) +1.109s

5. Lucas Mahias (GMT94-YAMAHA) +5.628s

6. Xavi Cardelus (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) +6.541s

