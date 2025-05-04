Debut poles grab qualifying headlines as JuniorGP™ hits Estoril

Salmela, Mongiardo, Cano and Garcia lead the grids as mixed conditions play their part in Portugal

The wait is over—the 2025 FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship has fired into life at the iconic Circuito do Estoril. With six races on Sunday, the season gets off to a flying start across the JuniorGP™, Moto2™ European Championship, European Talent Cup, and Stock European Championship.

Qualifying day brought standout performances and set the tone for what’s to come. In FIM JuniorGP™ ECh, Rico Salmela (Estrella Galicia 0’0) snatched a surprise pole. Francesco Mongiardo (FAU55 TeyRacing) took a career-first pole in Moto2™ ECh, while reigning ETC Champion Carlos Cano (UAX SeventyTwo Artbox) leads the grid once again in the European Talent Cup. In the Stock European Championship, Iker Garcia (Yamaha GV Racing) heads the field as he chases a maiden win in the class.

FIM JuniorGP

2024 Estoril winner Rico Salmela delivered a qualifying surprise by snatching pole position in JuniorGP™ with a rapid 1:43.337—his first in the class. The flying Finn upset the odds, outpacing Brian Uriarte (UAX SeventyTwo Artbox) by over two-tenths, despite the Spaniard dominating every session prior to qualifying. Joining them on the front row is Hakim Danish (SIC Racing MSI), who secured a personal best grid position.

The second row is packed with contenders. Three-time JuniorGP™ winner Jesus Rios (Finetwork XTI Mir Racing Team) leads the charge from P4, with rookie and Q1 graduate Marco Morelli (Gryd – Mlav Racing) and Casey O’Gorman (Team Estrella Galicia 0,0) rounding out the row. Advertisement

There’s just one JuniorGP™ race on Sunday, with lights out at 13:00 local time (UTC +1)!

Moto2 European Championship

Qualifying at Estoril delivered a breakthrough moment for Francesco Mongiardo (FAU55 TeyRacing), who stormed to his maiden Moto2™ ECh pole position with a 1:38.133. The Italian rider has shown steady progress in the class and now heads into Sunday’s race eyeing a first career podium from the best possible starting spot.

Joining him on the front row is Unai Orradre (Tiam Ciatti – Boscoscuro), winner of the 2024 season finale at this very circuit. The Spaniard was just behind Mongiardo on the timesheets and looks poised to challenge again. Rounding out the front row is Alberto Ferrandez (Finetwork XTI Boscoscuro Team), who continues to impress with his consistency and pace.

Defending Champion Roberto Garcia (Cardoso Racing) will launch from fourth on the grid as he begins his 2025 title defense. He shares the second row with Eric Fernandez (FAU55 TeyRacing) and teammate Harrison Voight (Cardoso Racing), setting up a fierce battle among the front six.

With two races on the agenda, the Moto2™ ECh race promises fireworks when lights go out on Sunday at 12:00 local time (UTC +1).

European Talent Cup

Qualifying for the ETC kicked off in mixed conditions at Estoril, testing riders from the outset. Reigning Champion Carlos Cano (UAX SeventyTwo Artbox) rose to the challenge, clocking a superb 1:46.909 to claim the first pole position of the season—his fourth ETC pole overall.

Cano looks tough to beat in northern Portugal, but the competition is close. Debutant Travis Borg (Gryd – Mlav Racing) topped his group and will start alongside Cano from P2, just fractions behind the pole time. Fernando Bujosa (AC Racing Team), a podium finisher here last year, completes the front row.

Alex Longarela (Snipers Igaxteam) leads the second row, with Indonesia’s Kiandra Ramadipa (Honda Asia Dream Racing Junior Team) and Colombia’s Mateo Marulanda (Estrella Galicia 0,0) lining up P5 and P6.

The ETC action continues Sunday with two races, the first starting at 11:00 local time (UTC +1).

Stock European Championship

Iker Garcia (Yamaha GV Racing) took pole position for the Stock ECh race at Estoril with a fastest lap of 1:41.177. It’s a strong start for the Spaniard as he looks to claim his first win in the class.

Borja Gomez (Team Honda Laglisse) will join him on the front row in second, with Archie Bob McDonald (PS Racing Team) completing the top three after a solid qualifying session.

Jacopo Cretaro (SF Racing), David Sanchis (MRE Talent), and Carlos Valle (Andifer American Racing Team) make up the second row and will be aiming to challenge the front-runners.

The Stock race gets underway at 16:00 local time (UTC +1) on Sunday.

We’re all set to go then for the opening round of the FIM JuniorGP™ WCh in Estoril. Our live coverage gets underway at 10:45 local time, so mak sure you tune in then!

For more info checkout our dedicated FIM JuniorGP™ news page superbike-news.co.uk/cev-repsol/

You can also find all the results, videos, photos and information regarding the championship on the official website: www.fimjuniorgp.com/en