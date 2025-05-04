Magnificent Manzi does the double

Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) stalked his prey throughout a thrilling 20 lap Supersport race at Cremona.

The Italian rider dropped almost a second behind long-time leader Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing Verdnatura) before pouncing past at Turn 13 with three laps remaining.

Masia dropped another position after Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph Factory Racing) came past mid-way through the final lap. It was Masia’s first career podium in the FIM Supersport World Championship.

Booth-Amos had a scrap with Valentin Debise (Renzi Corse) before the Frenchman crashed out of podium contention with four lap remaining.

Bo Bendsneyder (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) started from the third row of the grid and dropped outside the top ten in the early laps. The title contender fought his way back to fifth position at the flag but was three seconds behind Lucas Mahias (GMT94-YAMAHA).

Manzi holds a 44 point advantage over Bendsneyder in the Riders Standings. The Yamaha man has now won three races this year compared to two wins for Bendsneyder.

Booth-Amos is now seven points behind Bendsneyder.

In the Manufacturers Standings Yamaha holds a 54 point advantage.

P1 – Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing)

“This feels amazing! With the schedule it’s difficult to fully enjoy Race 1, even when you win, because you have to focus immediately on Race 2. Now, I can say it was an amazing weekend for me! To have a double win at home is incredible. I’m really happy. Today’s race was very demanding but I managed to win again so I’m very happy.”

1. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing)

2. Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph Factory Racing) +0.396s

3. Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) +0.721s

4. Lucas Mahias (GMT94-YAMAHA) +6.304s

5. Bo Bendsneyder (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) +9.290s

6. Filippo Farioli (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) +14.306s

