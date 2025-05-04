Uriarte steals the show on day of high drama in Estoril

The Spaniard took JuniorGP™ honours, while Moto2™ Ech, ETC and Stock ECh offered up some thrilling races.

The FIM JuniorGP™ World Championship launched its 2025 season in Estoril with six thrilling races that kept fans on the edge of their seats. Brian Uriarte (UAX SeventyTwo Artbox) dominated in JuniorGP™, while Unai Orradre (Team Ciatti – Boscoscuro) and Alberto Ferrandez (Finetwork XTI Boscoscuro Team) claimed top honours in the Moto2™ European Championship.

In the European Talent Cup, victories went to Fernando Bujosa (AC Racing Team) and Carlos Cano (UAX SeventyTwo Artbox), with Iker Garcia (Yamaha GV Racing) taking a memorable maiden win in the Stock European Championship.

FIM JuniorGP

The sole JuniorGP™ race of the day was the Brian Uriarte show. The young Spaniard, who had topped every session except qualifying, led from start to finish, crossing the line with a commanding 7.931-second advantage.

Behind him, a fierce three-way battle for the remaining podium places unfolded between polesitter Rico Salmela (Estrella Galicia 0,0), Hakim Danish (SIC Racing MSI), and Casey O’Gorman (Estrella Galicia 0,0). The trio traded positions over 16 intense laps, but the fight was settled on the final lap when O’Gorman clipped the back of Salmela and crashed out. That handed second place to Danish and third to Salmela.

Moto2 European Championship

Race 1 in Moto2™ delivered high drama. Both Alberto Ferrandez and Eric Fernandez (FAU55 TeyRacing) crashed out while leading comfortably, allowing Unai Orradre to seize the opportunity and secure his third class victory. Polesitter Francesco Mongiardo (FAU55 TEY Racing) held off Alberto Surra (Andifer American Racing) for second, though both finished well behind the winner.

In Race 2, Ferrandez bounced back with a flawless ride, controlling the race from the start and cruising to a dominant victory. Orradre and Mongiardo completed the podium with confident performances.

European Talent Cup

Fernando Bujosa opened his 2025 account with a runaway win in Race 1, taking the holeshot and never looking back. Carlos Cano, the reigning champion and polesitter, crashed out while battling with Alex Longarela Snipers (IGAXTeam), promoting Longarela to second. Kiandra Ramadhipa (Honda Asia Dream Racing Junior Team) snatched third from Travis Borg (Gryd – Mlav Racing) after a dramatic final corner.

Race 2 saw Cano and Bujosa go head-to-head in a thrilling contest that came down to the final corner. Cano executed a perfect move to take the win, with Bujosa finishing second—only to be disqualified post-race due to a technical infringement. That elevated Gonzalo Perez to second and Alex Longarela – the now Championship leader – to third.

Stock European Championship

The opening round of the Stock European Championship closed the day with more late-race fireworks. Iker Garcia started from pole but lost out early to Borja Gomez (Team Honda Laglise). Garcia regrouped, retook the lead, and pulled clear to score his maiden victory.

Behind him, the battle for the podium raged until the final moments. Gomez held on for second, while Jacopo Cretaro (SF Racing) edged out Tibor Varga (IUM Motorsports SL) and Archie Bob McDonald (PS Racing Team) for third.

That’s a wrap from Estoril and an electrifying start to the season. Next stop: the legendary Jerez. Expect more surprises and scintillating action—don’t miss it!

