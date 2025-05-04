What a Ray to return! Raceways and Ray celebrate winning return to Bennetts BSB.

Bradley Ray celebrated an incredible first Bennetts British Superbike Championship race win of 2025 as the season kicked off at Oulton Park, securing victory for the Raceways Yamaha team to mark a double celebration on their return to the series.

Ray was under lap record pace, smashing his own record to win by 1.937s, but behind Kyle Ryde was pushing for second place on the OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha as he began his title defence.

However, Leon Haslam pushed him back to third on lap 13 with a decisive move at Lodge to put himself into second on the Moto Rapido Ducati Racing. Meanwhile Glenn Irwin on the Hager PBM Ducati had carved his way up the order from his fifth row start to be pushing for a podium in the closing stages, moving third on lap 13 with a dive down the inside on Ryde at Shell.

Glenn Irwin and Haslam were duelling for second place but at the chequered flag, the Hager PBM Ducati rider had the edge to celebrate a hard-fought podium from his Ducati rival, whilst Haslam celebrated a top three finish on his Moto Rapido Ducati Racing debut.

Ryde dropped to fifth in the closing stages of the race as Storm Stacey delivered an impressive result on his debut with Bathams AJN Racing BMW as he took fourth place after pushing for the podium finish.

Tommy Bridewell salvaged a sixth place finish for Honda Racing UK, managing to make a move on Charlie Nesbitt on the MasterMac Honda and DAO Racing Honda pairing Lee Jackson and Josh Brookes over the final five laps. Danny Kent completed the top ten for McAMS Racing Yamaha.

Ray said: “I wasn’t expecting that, I was expecting a little bit more of a tough race! It was difficult to know where everyone was at pace wise because obviously testing is different.

“I got a good start and I knew how good I was on new tyres so I just thought ‘you know what, I don’t know what the tyres are going to do towards the end so let’s just push to get a gap and manage what I need to at the end.’

“I had enough tyre, Glenn was closing in at the end but I saw L2 plus three and I thought that was enough to just bring it home. You can feel everything, everything was going through my mind and I was thinking about a lot of things, leading for 18 laps is difficult on your own. I’m just super happy for the team, and Steve and everyone.

“I was missing that winning feeling and being competitive, but I’ve got that back today. It’s going to be a long season for sure, but I’m just super happy for everyone involved and we’ll celebrate at some point.”

Bennetts British Superbike Championship, Oulton Park, Race 1 result:

1. Bradley Ray (Raceways Yamaha)

2. Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) +1.937s

3. Leon Haslam (Moto Rapido Ducati Racing) +2.031s

4. Storm Stacey (Bathams AJN Racing BMW) +4.888s

5. Kyle Ryde (OMG Nitrous Competitions Yamaha) +5.021s

6. Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) +10.193s

7. Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda) +10.210s

8. Lee Jackson (DAO Racing Honda) +10.374s

9. Josh Brookes (DAO Racing Honda) +10.981s

10. Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) +12.585s

Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings:

1. Bradley Ray (Raceways Yamaha) 18

2. Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) 16

3. Leon Haslam (Moto Rapido Ducati Racing) 14

4. Storm Stacey (Bathams AJN Racing BMW) 12

5. Kyle Ryde (OMG Nitrous Competitions Yamaha) 11

6. Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) 10

7. Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda) 9

8. Lee Jackson (DAO Racing Honda) 8

9. Josh Brookes (DAO Racing Honda) 7

10. Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) 6

©Words/Images are from an official press release posted courtesy of www.britishsuperbike.com