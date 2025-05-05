Gonzalez leads the pack into Le Mans

It wasn’t a bad weekend at Jerez for Manuel Gonzalez (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP), was it? Pole position and a lights-to-flag victory saw the Spaniard clinch a dream home GP victory and with it, reclaim the Championship lead.

Gonzalez’s advantage over Aron Canet (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego) stands at seven points ahead of Round 6 after the latter picked up a P8 in Jerez. However, Canet has tasted podium glory in Le Mans before in 2022, and he also grabbed pole position in France last year – so it’s a track the #44 gets on well with.

Can Jake Dixon (ELF Marc VDS Racing Team) bounce back into victory contention in France following his P9 finish in Jerez? The British rider is 20 points adrift of Gonzalez now, while Dixon’s teammate Filip Salač will be hunting a first podium of the season on a circuit he claimed P2 at in 2023.

Alonso Lopez (Beta Tools SpeedRS Team) has back-to-back podium finishes in Le Mans, so the Spaniard lands at a happy hunting ground searching for a big points haul after scoring none in the last two rounds. Tony Arbolino (BLUCRU Pramac Yamaha Moto2) is a former race winner in France and like his fellow Boscoscuro rider Lopez, the Italian will hope his fortunes turn this weekend.

Meanwhile, the likes of Barry Baltus (Fantic Racing Lino Sonego), Senna Agius (Liqui Moly Dynavolt Intact GP) and Deniz Öncü (Red Bull KTM Ajo) are some notable names that are out to continue their recent good form – and all three are now in the top seven in the standings. Will that stay the same come Sunday afternoon? Advertisement

