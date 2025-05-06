Kawasaki Launch ‘New Rider Grant’ Across A Range Of Machines

With the riding season getting underway, Kawasaki is helping new riders discover their dream machine with the launch of the ‘New Rider Grant’.

Open to all motorcyclists who have passed their test in the last 12 months, the grant gives up to £500 off a range of Kawasaki machines.

Eligible from 1st May, the Kawasaki ‘New Rider Grant’ will give those motorcyclists who have passed their test in the last 12 months £500 off the all-new Z900, Ninja 650, Z650, Z650RS, Vulcan S, Ninja Z-6R and ZX-4RR. Riders can also get £400 off the price of Kawasaki’s 500cc range, including the Ninja 500, Z500 and Eliminator.

Motorcycling fans looking to make 2025 the year they get on two wheels for the first time can start their journey today through Kawasaki Rider Training Services, which is a UK-wide network of authorised training schools offering professional rider training.

Customers can take advantage of the grant at their nearest Kawasaki dealer by simply showing their pass certificate.*

Craig Watson, Sales & Marketing Manager at Kawasaki Motors UK:

“With the sun shining and the biking season getting underway, we’re really pleased to be launching the ‘New Rider Grant’ to help those motorcyclists just starting out on their two-wheel journey the chance to ride away on their dream Kawasaki.”

Offer available from May 1st to December 31st 2025.

*This promotion cannot be used in conjunction with any other offers.

Checkout our dedicated Kawasaki Motorcycles UK News page Kawasaki Motorcycles UK News/

or head to the official Kawasaki Motorcycles UK website kawasaki.co.uk

Or in the South East of England head over to Alfs Motorcycles in Worthing, West Sussex who are your local Kawasaki dealer“