Ride the latest two-stroke Husqvarna offroad machines at Ridin’ Smoke 2025

Two-stroke aficionados can test ride the range and enjoy a fun-filled day of good times in the dirt.
Husqvarna Mobility is proud to continue its partnership with the Ridin’ Smoke festival for the second year, in 2025. The upcoming edition takes place on 7th June at the Pista Motocross Chieve circuit in northern Italy, with the event being exclusive to riders on any brand of two-stroke machinery. Attendees will also get the opportunity to test ride their choice of Husqvarna machinery on the day. A variety of exciting evening activities will follow, helping to ensure that Ridin’ Smoke 2025 is the most successful edition to date.
As the exclusive motorcycle partner of Ridin’ Smoke, Husqvarna Mobility will be in attendance with its latest two-stroke motocross and enduro models. A team of product experts will be on hand throughout the day to make minor set-up adjustments to each machine ahead of test rides, as well as answer any questions regarding the cutting-edge line-ups.
To ensure plenty of two-stroke enthusiasts can enjoy track time on their preferred Husqvarna models at Ridin’ Smoke 2025, pre-booking online is essential. Two bikes per rider can be reserved ahead of the event to make sure as many people as possible get to experience the unrivalled performance that each motorcycle delivers.
Alongside the opportunity to ride Husqvarna Mobility’s cutting-edge range of two-stroke machinery, all attendees will enjoy a full day of activities at Ridin’ Smoke 2025. The sandy circuit will be prepared to perfection and available to ride between 09:00 and 17:00, giving all in attendance ample track time.