Vital protection for Honda’s innovative E-Clutch now available

Honda’s innovative E-Clutch system has received great acclaim from the press and owners alike with sales of automatic or clutch-less motorcycles proving increasingly popular despite the extra initial purchase cost.

The Africa Twin DCT has sold well throughout the Honda network — and now it’s the turn of the CBR650R and CB650R with the newer, lighter E-Clutch system.

Electronically operated via sensors on the gear lever, two motors situated beneath the right hand engine cover engage and disengage the clutch automatically for gear changes and when coming to a standstill, making these two models easy to ride and seemingly impossible to stall.

Incredible technology, but with such great innovation comes great expense in the event of a drop, with repair bills potentially in excess of £2,000 to replace the damaged casing and control unit.

With a secure four-bolt fixing, this affordable new GBRacing secondary cover is designed to protect both the clutch housing and the electronic control module, making it an absolute must-have for owners of these innovative middleweight motorcycles.

The existing GBRacing secondary alternator cover will fit both standard and E-Clutch CBR and CB models.

Both covers are available direct from GBRacing or from authorised dealers now.

PRICES

Honda CBR650R and CB650R E-Clutch

Secondary engine protection

(UK prices are inclusive of VAT):

Alternator cover

£79.45 / $101.96 / €82.76

E-Clutch cover

£109.49 / $140.51 / €114.05

Full cover set

£179.49 / $230.35 / €186.97

All GBRacing products are designed and made in the UK and are available to purchase direct from GBRacing or from its official dealers both in the UK and in 40 countries around the world.

*Beware of fake parts — if in any doubt of the authenticity of a GBRacing product please contact GBRacing with details of the vendor.*

