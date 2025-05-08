The MotoE Charge Begins: a bumper guide to an electric 2025 season

A new season awaits with classic contenders, former Champions and rookies: who will be the one to lift the MotoE crown in 2025?

Fully charged and ready to be full throttle in 2025, welcome to the 2025 FIM MotoE World Championship. The top eight from 2024 return to battle it out once again whilst there are four MotoE Champions and nine winners making up a stacked field. New names aim to topple the established guard and with 7 rounds and 14 races to enjoy, gear-up for a memorable year!

THE CHAMPIONS: returning history makers aiming to write more

The seventh season starts with all eyes on the #1 of Hector Garzo (Dynavolt Intact GP MotoE) who comes into the season after far from ideal preparation. A crash on his first flying lap left him with a wrist injury but he hopes it’ll be behind him for the start of 2025. P2 last year with three wins and missing out on the Champion’s trophy by 15 points, Mattia Casadei (LCR E-Team) has hopes of reclaiming the crown he relinquished in 2024. The only double Champion on the grid, Jordi Torres (Aspar Team) hopes to win again in 2025. Topping the official pre-season test and race simulation despite finishing eighth overall in 2024, 2019 Champion Matteo Ferrari hopes to bounce back; all except Garzo have wins at Le Mans.

WINNERS AND RETURNEES: can anyone join the Champions list?

With three wins last year, Oscar Gutierrez (MSI Racing Team) is one of the favourites coming into 2025 and was a solid P6 at the pre-season test in Barcelona. He pipped Kevin Zannoni (Aspar Team) in the standings last year and was ahead of him in the test too but both had three other winners ahead of them: Alessandro Zaccone (Aruba Cloud MotoE Team), Eric Granado (LCR E-Team) and Nicholas Spinelli (Rivacold Snipers Team), of which the latter was a double winner at Le Mans in 2024.

For Zaccone and Granado, they hope to challenge at the front again and in the case of the Brazilian, his last win came in 2023 but is a winner at Le Mans from 2021, so it promises to be a strong starting point. Andrea Mantovani (Klint Forward Team) is also aiming for a first win since 2023 whereas teammate Maria Herrera focuses on regular top ten finishes. Alessio Finello (Felo Gresini MotoE) is the only rider back to have scored points in every race of 2024 and hopes that he can partner that consistency with more speed this year.

THE ROOKIES: new names with big aims for 2025

Six exciting rookies complete a star-studded MotoE line-up in 2025; Moto2™ winner, WorldSSP winner and ex-WorldSBK rider Lorenzo Baldassari (Dynavolt Intact GP) debuts in the class for 2025 and was the best rookie during the test, both over one-lap pace and in the race simulation. The Italian has two other debuting compatriots with him this year: Raffaele Fusco (Ongetta SIC58 Squadra Corse) and his teammate Tommaso Occhi. Fusco has been a regular in domestic Italian championships whilst Occhi was a national champion in 2023.

The Sammarinese flag will be waved for the first time since 2020 as ex-WorldSBK rider and World Supersport podium finisher Luca Bernardi (Aruba Cloud MotoE Team) readies for a whole new challenge. There’ll be representation for two new countries in MotoE too: Hungary will cheer on Tibor Erik Varga (Rivacold Snipers Team) whereas Romanian hopeful and Northern Talent Cup race winner Jacopo Hosciuc (MSI Racing Team) hopes for success.

Six nationalities, seven rounds, but only one World Champion: MotoE promises electrifying entertainment throughout the 2025 season!

For more info checkout our dedicated MotoE News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com