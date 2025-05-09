New Yamaha TRACER 7 & TRACER 7 GT

The 2025 Yamaha TRACER 7 and TRACER 7 GT are set to redefine the middleweight Sport Touring segment with a bold new look and a host of exciting technological upgrades that enhance both long-distance performance and comfort.

Developed for riders seeking a thrilling everyday sporty ride and the ability to tackle challenging commutes and long-distance tours, the new TRACER 7 series combine the latest Yamaha technology with refined chassis and ergonomic enhancements to offer a dynamic and exhilarating ride with unmatched levels of comfort and practicality.

DYNAMIC NEW TRACER LOOK: THE PERFECT BALANCE OF STYLE AND FUNCTION

The 2025 TRACER 7 and TRACER 7 GT showcase Yamaha’s Roads of Life philosophy, blending sleek next-generation sporty aesthetics with practical comfort-focussed functionality.

The new compact forward-motion design exudes energy as if ready to spring into action even at a standstill, while the TRACER’s presence has been honed with striking position lights that fade-in on engine start and create a unique three-dimensional effect for a premium look. The LED headlights, framed by sleek bodywork and subtly covered by side cowling, maintain a subtle profile while the slim rear taillight complements the compact tail, adding depth and reinforcing the TRACER 7’s dynamic and refined aesthetics.

YCC-T and YRC customisable riding modes FOR AN ELEVATED RIDE

For 2025, the TRACER 7 and TRACER 7 GT come equipped with the advanced Y-CCT (Yamaha Chip Controlled Throttle), providing precise throttle response for a more intuitive ride. Coupled with YRC (Yamaha Ride Control) modes, riders can select from multiple riding modes to suit different road conditions and riding styles.

Adopting this ride-by-wire throttle technology allows the TRACER 7 and TRACER 7 GT to employ a whole suite of electronic rider aids, which enable customisation and promote enjoyment. The TRACER 7’s instant throttle response now features three YRC settings which change the power characteristics to suit the rider’s preferences and road conditions. YCC-T also facilitates the switchable traction control, and Cruise Control is also a standard feature helping to reduce fatigue and increase comfort over long-distance touring.

The TRACER 7 models come preset with Sport and Street riding modes, with a third Custom setting which can be defined by the user via the TFT dashboard or the free MyRide app.

The rider can choose from three power maps and two levels of traction control, as well as the ability to switch off intervention. Sport mode has been developed for more spirited riding through twisty roads and is preset to offer the most responsive power map (PWR1) and a lower level of traction control (TCS1). Street mode, designed for everyday use, employs a softer delivery (PWR2) and the highest level of intervention (TCS2).

A third power setting (PWR3) gives the mildest delivery, suitable for wet weather and low grip conditions, and users can select any one of the three power deliveries and two traction control settings (plus the ability to switch off intervention completely) for their custom preset.

As further enhancement to the electronics package, the TRACER 7 series now includes Cruise Control as standard to make long-distance touring even easier. This easy-to-use system enables riders to maintain a steady speed on long open roads, reducing the need for constant throttle adjustments and providing a more relaxed, comfortable ride over extended distances. Available from third gear and above 40km/h, it can be adjusted in increments of 1km/hr or 10 km/hr, depending on the riding situation. Cancelling the cruise control is done by simply engaging the switchgear button, applying the brakes, clutch or rolling the throttle forwards.

LATEST TORQUE-RICH 690CC EU5+ CP2 ENGINE

At the heart of the TRACER 7 and TRACER 7 GT beats the latest torque-rich 690cc EU5+ CP2 engine, designed for an exhilarating yet versatile ride. Delivering 54.0 kW at 8,750 rpm and 68.0 Nm of pulling power at 6,500 rpm, this torque-rich engine provides effortless smile-inducing acceleration combined and usable everyday grunt that both new and experienced riders can unleash.

A key feature of the CP2 is its 270° crankshaft, which delivers a distinctive pulse feeling and ensures smooth, linear torque. This unique design minimises fluctuations in inertial torque while maintaining an even power delivery, which, when combined with the new Y-CCT, creates a natural and responsive feel when you twist the throttle. Combined with optimised fuel injection and exhaust tuning, the TRACER 7’s engine offers a perfect balance of performance, efficiency and rider engagement – ideal for many different situations from sporty weekend rides to long-distance touring.

Adding to the middleweight’s credentials as a sport tourer, the new 2025 TRACER 7 is equipped with an Assist & Slipper (A&S) clutch to enhance rideability by reducing clutch lever effort by approximately 22% for greater comfort on long rides. It also manages back-torque, preventing excessive engine braking during quick downshifts for smoother, more controlled deceleration, which complements the bike’s sporty and dynamic character while highlighting another feature that makes the new TRACER more accessible and easier to ride.

ENHANCED CHASSIS AND TOURING-GRADE SUSPENSION FOR EXCELLENT HANDLING

The TRACER 7 and TRACER 7 GT raise riding confidence to the next level with a range of chassis and suspension refinements designed for better stability, responsiveness and all-day comfort.

The high-tensile steel backbone frame has been redesigned and tuned for increased torsional, longitudinal and lateral rigidity for excellent riding stability. Whether fully loaded with side cases and a top case or going solo, the latest frame maintains the TRACER 7’s signature lightweight and sporty character.

Taking chassis enhancements a step further, a newly designed swingarm has been extended by 40mm and optimised for greater rigidity. This results in excellent stability at higher speeds and a more planted feel when cornering, ensuring the TRACER 7 remains composed and confident in a variety of riding situations. In addition, the new model features an updated chain cover designed for the longer swingarm and offers increased rigidity with additional attachment points to reduce vibration and enhance protection against water and debris for a smoother, cleaner ride.

New 41mm inverted front forks deliver precise front-end feedback and excellent road-holding performance. Featuring 18 levels of rebound damping adjustment, riders can fine-tune suspension settings to suit their preferred riding style – whether carving through twisty roads, tackling a challenging commute or eating miles on a long-distance tour. At the rear, a linked-type monocross shock with a lightweight, high-rigidity forged aluminium link provides a refined blend of both comfort and control. The remote preload adjuster allows easy tuning of the rear shock depending on load conditions.

Down at the front wheel, new radial-mounted front brake calipers optimised to reduce flex even under heavy loads, provide strong and consistent stopping power and ensure excellent braking force and control in a variety of conditions. Complementing the enhanced chassis, the highly rated Michelin Pilot Road 6 GT sport radial tyres provide outstanding grip and stability on many types of surfaces, reinforcing the TRACER 7’s mantra to ride the roads of life – whatever the conditions.

ENHANCED COMFORT AND ERGONOMICS FOR LONG-DISTANCE TOURING

The 2025 TRACER 7’s ergonomics have been refined to deliver greater comfort, control and versatility for riders of all sizes.

A revised riding position creates a more natural and relaxed posture, enhancing comfort over long distances while the handlebar grips are now 30mm higher and 25mm wider on each side, providing a spacious feel and a more commanding ‘shoulders back’ riding position. Additionally, the redesigned handlebar crown features a riser, further enhancing rigidity and weight balance for a more planted ride.

A new two-piece seat offers increased comfort for both rider and passenger. The rider’s section is sculpted to provide better grip and movement while also being adjustable (with a 20mm range) to provide the optimum fit without the need for tools.

Over on the TRACER 7 GT, a special seat surface and thicker inner cushioning provide a signature GT feel and additional comfort.

To raise the touring credentials further, the pillion seat has been extended by 40mm to give passengers more room while redesigned assist grips help increase comfort.

Down at the boots, the TRACER 7’s footrests have also been updated for a more modern and cohesive design, now matching the GT’s tandem rider footrests. On the TRACER 7 GT, both rider and passenger footrests feature rubber inserts for enhanced comfort and reduced vibration.

INCREASED TOURING RANGE AND WIND PROTECTION

The fuel tank has been redesigned and expanded to 18L, allowing for longer rides between fuel stops while maintaining a slim profile for excellent handling. This new shape also improves the fit with the rider’s lower body to make mounting and dismounting the bike as easy as possible.

For superior wind protection, the TRACER 7 GT features a 90mm taller windscreen which can be adjusted by up to 60mm to suit different riding conditions. Aerodynamically optimised and developed through CFD analysis, this new screen reduces turbulence around the rider’s upper body and arms, increasing comfort at high speeds. It also has a 1mm thicker, more rigid construction to ensure durability, while the standard TRACER 7 model includes a smoked windscreen for a sportier look.

Signature to the TRACER series has been the eye-catching knuckle visor that adds that sport touring touch to its dynamic design, and for 2025, the TRACER 7 features redesigned closed-type knuckle visor, which offers improved wind protection and is constructed from forged steel and plastic, minimising vibrations from the engine while adding a reassuring level of weather protection. When it comes to the colder months, the TRACER 7 GT is equipped with heated grips as standard, featuring three temperature settings, ensuring riders stay warm and in control no matter the journey ahead.

NEW-GENERATION SWITCHGEAR INTERFACE AND AUTO CANCEL INDICATORS

The TRACER 7’s electronics have been further refined with the addition of a new 5-inch full-colour TFT display, providing clear, vibrant information and seamless smartphone connectivity, which includes turn-by-turn navigation via the free Garmin StreetCross app. To enhance usability, the bike now features new handlebar switches with an intuitive layout designed using advanced Flexible Printed Circuit Boards (FPCBs) to maintain a compact design which present functions naturally to the thumb and forefinger.

Convenience is ramped up further with a USB Type-C socket, positioned next to the TFT display for easy smartphone charging and connectivity while turn signal functionality has been upgraded to include a three-flash or continuous flash option for lane changes, Emergency Stop Signalling (ESS) that activates hazard lights during sudden braking, and an auto-cancelling function that turns the flashers off after 15 seconds or 150 metres of travel.

Further enhancing the touring credentials of the TRACER 7 GT, a newly designed centre stand is fitted as standard, providing ease of maintenance and easy loading, while the revised design also allows an unrestricted lean angle when riding.

2025 TRACER 7 & TRACER 7 GT Key Features

TRACER 7

New dynamic TRACER design with compact LED lighting and animated position lights

with compact LED lighting and animated position lights Y-CCT Electronic Throttle and YRC Riding Modes

and Adjustable 41mm USD forks for excellent road holding

for excellent road holding Cruise Control for long-distance comfort

for long-distance comfort Larger 18L fuel tank for extended range

for extended range 5-inch TFT display with smartphone connectivity and navigation

with smartphone connectivity and navigation Radially mounted calipers for excellent stopping power

Torque-rich 690cc EU5+ CP2 engine

Intuitive new switchgear plus auto-cancelling indicators

plus Refined ergonomics with two-piece seat , slimmer fuel tank and wider handlebars

, and Highly rated Michelin Pilot Road 6 GT tyres for excellent grip performance

TRACER 7 GT EXCLUSIVE

Remote preload adjuster for quick and easy tuning of the rear shock

for quick and easy tuning of the rear shock Hard side cases that can each hold a helmet, mounted using a one-piece aluminium floating stay.

that can each hold a helmet, mounted using a one-piece aluminium floating stay. 90mm taller screen with increased thickness plus 60mm of adjustability

with increased thickness plus 60mm of adjustability Three-stage heated grips for all-year-round rideability

for all-year-round rideability New centre stand to help periodical maintenance

to help periodical maintenance Rubber-inset footpegs for improved grip and long-distance comfort

for improved grip and long-distance comfort Special seat surface with thicker cushioning

TRACER 7 & TRACER 7 GT availability and price

Yamaha Genuine Accessories

Yamaha has developed a range of kits and individual Genuine Accessories that enable the TRACER 7 & TRACER 7 GT owner to easily personalise their motorcycle.

Customers can order the kits and accessories before collecting their new motorcycle and have them fitted by their Yamaha dealer. All the items in the packs can also be purchased individually.

Yamaha Sport Touring Riding Gear

New to the 2025 range are the matching two-tone Sport Touring Riding Jacket, Pants and Gloves. Available in both male and female cuts, and in a wide range of sizes, the Sport Touring range offers maximum comfort, protection and durability, for wherever and whenever the road takes them. The range, along with a number of leisure products, is available from official Yamaha stockists.

