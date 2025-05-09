Prima Pramac Yamaha Motogp to Race at the French Grand Prix with Special Alpine Livery Celebrating the Brand‘s 70th Anniversary.

This weekend at Le Mans, Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP will pay tribute to its main partner Alpine with a special livery celebrating the brand‘s 70th anniversary. The Yamaha YZR-M1 bikes of Jack Miller and Miguel Oliveira will take to the grid in this commemorative design for Sunday‘s French Grand Prix, the sixth round of the MotoGP World Championship.

It‘s a special weekend for the Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP team, as it lines up at one of the most iconic circuits in international motorsport—Le Mans—sporting a striking livery created to honor the 70-year legacy of the French marque. Designed by Alpine‘s in-house team and unveiled yesterday evening on the main straight of Le Mans—broadcast live on television and witnessed by thousands of fans in the grandstands—the livery combines heritage, boldness, and agility. It features the colors of the French flag and a design inspired by the Alpine A424 Hypercar, a standout in the World Endurance Championship and a nod to the brand‘s storied origins.

True to the vision of founder Jean Rédélé, who believed performance and elegance could coexist, the special livery proudly showcases Alpine‘s iconic tricolor—blue, white, and red—evoking the first A106s presented in 1955 in front of the historic Renault factory in Boulogne-Billancourt.

The design also creates a visual link to the A424 Hypercar, reinforcing Alpine‘s unified presence across racing disciplines while underlining the historic significance of Le Mans to the brand. A commemorative badge marking Alpine‘s 70th anniversary has been added to the front of the Yamaha YZR-M1, completing this distinctive and meaningful graphic tribute. Advertisement

PAOLO CAMPINOTI

Team Principal, Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP

“Being able to race at Le Mans with the special livery dedicated to Alpine is a tremendous honor for all of us at Prima Pramac Yamaha. This is a legendary venue in the history of motorsport—everywhere you go, you can feel the racing spirit in the air, thanks to one of the largest and most passionate crowds in the entire championship. Just being on the starting grid at this magical track is already something special. But doing so while being associated with a brand like Alpine—which has written unforgettable chapters in racing history and is celebrating its 70th anniversary this year—makes our participation even more extraordinary.”

ANTONINO LABATE

VP Alpine Sales, Marketing and Customer Experience

“Le Mans is the quintessence of French motor racing and holds a special place in Alpine’s history. We wanted to create a unique livery for the French MotoGP Grand Prix that bridges the gap between our various motorsport commitments while celebrating our heritage. For the brand’s 70th anniversary, we wanted this motorcycle, like our racing cars, to express our DNA of French elegance, audacity and performance.”

©Words/Images above are from an official press release posted courtesy of the team