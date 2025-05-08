Sand 5 H2O – The fifth generation of a staple in a muddy catalogue. Outspoken in character and defined by adventures taken.

With the fifth generation of the now-iconic Sand series, REV’IT! presents a new four-season motorcycle suit, built on fifteen years of development: the Sand 5 H2O. Equipped with a high-quality waterproof rain liner that can be worn both over and under the jacket and pants—while still allowing for excellent ventilation—the new Sand 5 H2O jacket and Sand 5 H2O pants offer a fully adventure-ready motorcycle outfit for all seasons. Discover the Sand 5 H2O and the Sand 5 H2O Ladies now at your official REV’IT! dealer and on www.revitsport.com. Pricing and sizing details below.

An Iconic Adventure-Ready Motorcycle Suit – Since 2011

With the Sand outfit series, REV’IT! has managed to make a name that genuinely sticks with riders. Product names in motorcycle gear often go anonymously, but the Sand name – and its distinctive silhouette – have earned a place in the collective memory of motorcyclists.

Raising the Bar

And for good reasons. When REV’IT! launched the first-ever Sand jacket and pants in 2011, it was a groundbreaking concept; it hadn’t been done before. Featuring three interchangeable layers—with separate waterproofing and thermal insulation layers—combined with extensive ventilation options and multiple pockets, the Sand outfit set a new standard at the time. Today, that standard has become the benchmark for versatile, adventure-ready motorcycle gear. In fact, almost every brand on the market now offers a suit following the same concept that the Sand series pioneered, both metaphorically and literally, off the beaten track.

Now, that concept reaches new heights with the fifth generation: Sand 5 H2O.

A Major Evolutionary Step

From the first Sand outfit to the last Sand 4 H2O, the series evolved through small but well-thought-out refinements. However, with the latest, fifth-gen incarnation of the Sand name, REV’IT! has taken a major leap forward. Featuring large, drop-down ventilation panels on the chest and back of the jacket, as well as on the upper legs of the pants, the new Sand 5 H2O outfit is now even better equipped for warm-weather riding. At the same time, both the jacket and pants now include a waterproof hydratex liner, designed to be worn not just underneath the outer shell as before but also over it. This added versatility makes it even easier and more effective to protect yourself against bad weather.

Safety and Long-Lasting Comfort

With its modern, refreshed design, the new Sand 5 H2O joins the ranks of tens of thousands of existing Sand users. Countless Sand, Sand 2, and especially Sand 3 and Sand 4 H2O outfits are still being used all around the world. And that is precisely its strength: abrasion resistance—for safety as well as made-to-last comfort. On top of that, the suit’s construction incorporates a significant portion of recycled materials, with the thermal liner being made entirely from recycled polyester.

SAND 5 H2O JACKET

€ 449,99

CHF 449,90

£ 439.99

DKK 3.499,00

PLN 2.049,00

SEK 5.299,00

NOK 5.799,00

$ 529.99

CAD 699.99

Jacket available in the colours Sand-Blue, Black-Anthracite, Grey-Dark Grey, Silver-Blue, and Silver-Anthracite

Sizes: S-M-L-XL-XXL-3XL-4XL

SAND 5 H2O PANTS

€ 359,99

CHF 359,90

£ 349.99

DKK 2.799,00

PLN 1.649,00

SEK 4.249,00

NOK 4.699,00

$ 399.99

CAD 529.99

Pants available in the colours Black and Silver-Black

Sizes: S-M-L-XL-XXL-3XL-4XL + Long and short sizes

SAND 5 H2O LADIES JACKET

€ 449,99

CHF 449,90

£ 439.99

DKK 3.499,00

PLN 2.049,00

SEK 5.299,00

NOK 5.799,00

$ 529.99

CAD 699.99

Jacket available in the colours Sand-Blue, Black-Anthracite, and Silver-Anthracite

Sizes: 34-36-38-40-42-44-46

SAND 5 H2O LADIES PANTS

€ 359,99

CHF 359,90

£ 349.99

DKK 2.799,00

PLN 1.649,00

SEK 4.249,00

NOK 4.699,00

$ 399.99

CAD 529.99

Pants available in the colours Black and Silver-Black

Sizes: 34-36-38-40-42-44-46 + Long and short sizes

