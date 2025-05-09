Just Dropped Issue 44 – Modern Classic Motorcycle News

Just dropped today the new issue of Modern Classic Motorcycle News digital magazine

Welcome to the latest of Modern Classic Motorcycle News latest news, lifestyle and reviews from the world of Modern Classic, Roadster and Naked motorcycles.

“Gear up for the Ride” The latest edition of Modern Classic Motorcycle News Digital Magazine is a must-read for any motorcycle enthusiast. Whether you’re looking to stay informed on the latest industry trends or simply want to drool over the newest bikes on the market, this magazine has something for everyone. So rev up your engines and dive into the world of modern classic and naked/roadster motorcycles…

Available through our dedicated iOS and Android apps or via web reader if you don’t have a tablet.

For more info on how to purchase click here

Available free for members, you can download a hi-res pdf or read online via a flipbook (for those who don’t have a tablet) a 6/7 days before it is officially released and at a discounted rate via one of our monthly membership club, learn more here for more info: https://modernclassicbikes.co.uk/monthly-memberships/

Also now available via iSubscribe

Available for Kindle at £3.99 or free as part of Kindle Unlimited

Available as ebook on Google Play

Get the magazine at discounted price by signing up to our monthly memberships.

Join one of our monthly membership clubs – Starting at £7 per month for bronze tier up to £18 per month for gold tier and Platinum Membership £180 (paid yearly)

A few benefits with more to come

Gets you two hi-def pdf copies of M.C.M. News a month free

Read online via flipbook if you don’t have a tablet of offline pdf reader

If your a biker business you also get a free banner in the directory (only) check paid advertising here https://modernclassicbikes.co.uk/magazine-advertising-rates/

A free banner credit at the end of all our videos

A chance to sponsor a video

Got a YouTube Channel we will also add you to our Friends of the channel section https://www.youtube.com/@ModernClassicMotorcycle

If your a biker business get 20% of advertising rates on website and in magazine

Read the reviews that are published in the magazine..

Also a discounted rate of 15% off at Vitesse T-shirts for all purchases whilst signed up to the membership https://vitessetshirts.co.uk/

Free M.C.M. News T-shirt

Free M.C.M. News Sticker

Free keyring coming soon

Sign up to our own monthly membership here: