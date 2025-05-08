New! Alpinestars Chrome V2 Glove - In Stock Now

The Chrome V2 Gloves boast a modern, contemporary and versatile design. Constructed from a combination of multi-material stretch fabric and synthetic suede for ventilation and breathability, these short cuff gloves offer the perfect blend of style and functionality and are optimised for maximum performance on the road.

AlpineStars Chrome V2 Gloves

RRP – £54.99

Key Features

• A mix of stretch fabric and stretch mesh on the top hand ensures superior flexibility and high levels of ventilation.

• Synthetic suede palm construction provides enhanced durability and grip.

• Hook and loop cuff closure for a secure fit.

• Accordion panels on the fingers deliver a snug and customisable fit.

• Equipped with a short cuff design for enhanced mobility and flexibility, making them ideal for urban commutes and casual rides.

Construction

• The blend of stretch fabric and stretch mesh on the top hand ensures flexibility and airflow.

• Accordion panels on the fingers enhance flexibility, allowing for natural hand movements and improved control.

• Ventilated fourchettes for further enhanced airflow and comfort.

• Hook and loop cuff, these gloves offer a snug and adjustable fit.

• The Chrome V2 Gloves feature a touchscreen-compatible thumb and index finger, allowing convenient device use without removing the gloves.

• A pull tab with a silicone print enhances grip, making it easier to put on and take off the gloves, especially in challenging conditions.

Protection

• CE Certified Level 1 KP.

• Synthetic leather palm with padded palm reinforcement.

• 3D, soft TPU ergonomic knuckle protection for comfort with extended coverage.

