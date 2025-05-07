Made to be different: Avon Tyres introduces new brand identity

Avon Tyres has launched its new brand identity, a bold statement of intent to build on its proud history in the motorcycle world.

Staying true to its independent spirit, Avon has implemented its mission to be made to be different, which originates from a profound knowledge of Avon’s riders, who seek to break out of the mould when riding.

The new brand identity has been applied to its and social media channels: @avontyresofficial on Instagram and Avon Tyres on Facebook. It will soon be visible on the updated website , too.

Following its inclusion in 2022 into the Goodyear family of brands, which includes Dunlop Motorcycle Tyres Europe, there has been a focus on emphasising Avon’s unique offering and positioning. The new brand strategy strives to engage freethinking riders, whilst energising Avon’s loyal customers.

A proud history, an investment in the future

Drawing on the brand’s heritage that goes back to 1904, Avon stands for great quality at a fair price, giving riders a product they can rely on to perform strongly and keep them safe, without compromising on style. The targeted product offering is proudly different, complementing the Dunlop range to provide a comprehensive offering.

Reinforcing its commitment to quality, Avon Tyres has been at the centre of a major industrial upgrade with the company’s European manufacturing centre benefiting from a significant recent investment. This includes the addition of five state of the art building machines, and an all-new finishing line dedicated to the eye-catching white walls that characterise the Avon custom range. This has resulted in a massive increase in production capacity for the Avon brand, higher product quality, in line with Goodyear’s standards, proactive in meeting growing demands and future expansions. Many previously existing sizes have been re-engineered from the ground up to increase performance, and to comply with strict Goodyear corporate standards and industry regulations.

Roberto Finetti, Marketing Manager Motorcycle Europe: “We are enthusiastic about launching Avon’s new identity. The brand’s rich maverick heritage is something that riders value and identify with, and we are confident that a product range that combines style, performance and value will encourage more riders to experience Avon tyres.”

Growing the reach, growing the brand

The year ahead features new products, a sellout campaign to help Avon dealers reach new riders, worldwide distribution and an original equipment project to reinforce Avon’s trusted supplier position.

Cobra Chrome is made to stand out . Its unforgettable snakeskin-effect tread and optional WhiteWalls are designed to give cruiser, touring and custom riders a boost of style and performance. The popular tyre includes 74 SKUs, 14 of which feature WhiteWalls, and fits over 750 motorcycle models worldwide. The future sees a specification upgrade for four existing sizes by August 2025, three new sizes for 2026 and potentially 13 additional sizes afterwards.

. Its unforgettable snakeskin-effect tread and optional WhiteWalls are designed to give cruiser, touring and custom riders a boost of style and performance. The popular tyre includes 74 SKUs, 14 of which feature WhiteWalls, and fits over 750 motorcycle models worldwide. The future sees a specification upgrade for four existing sizes by August 2025, three new sizes for 2026 and potentially 13 additional sizes afterwards. Spirit ST is made for the endless ride . For maximum mileage and grip, this tyre is aimed at the sport touring market and delivers exceptional wet weather performance. The Avon fitment guide features over 830 Spirit ST model recommendations.

. For maximum mileage and grip, this tyre is aimed at the sport touring market and delivers exceptional wet weather performance. The Avon fitment guide features over 830 Spirit ST model recommendations. 3D Supersport is made to perform for hypersport riders. Its excellent handling, reassuring stability and crystal-clear feedback let riders explore their limits. Avon’s sport range fits close to 600 motorcycle models.

for hypersport riders. Its excellent handling, reassuring stability and crystal-clear feedback let riders explore their limits. Avon’s sport range fits close to 600 motorcycle models. Roadrider MKII is made for true originals, combining a classic look with a modern construction and enhanced sidewall design. More than 1100 models are listed in the Avon fitment guide for Roadrider MKII fitment.

Furthermore, all new Avon products are in the early stages of development, and three essential Avon product lines will soon be reintegrated in the brand’s product range.

For more Avon Tyres news check out our dedicated page Avon Tyres UK

or head to the official Avon Tyres UK website visit https://www.avontyres.com/en-gb/