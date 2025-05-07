#WeRideAsOne 2025: Ducati endorses a fourth edition that unites more and more enthusiasts around the world.

On Saturday 3 May, Ducatisti from all over the world came together to experience the fourth edition of #WeRideAsOne, the widespread global event that the motorcycle manufacturer dedicates to its community to meet up, get to know each other and celebrate their passion for two wheels together.

Over the course of 24 hours, more than 19,000 enthusiasts from over 65 countries around the world responded enthusiastically to the call of #WeRideAsOne, consolidating the success of an event that has now become a regular feature in the calendar of all Ducatisti and attracting an increasing number of participants . From all those who experience their passion for two wheels as pure adrenaline between the kerbs, to those who find it in adventure on unexplored paths, on panoramic journeys, on more relaxing routes or in the thrill of off-roading, the goal is to celebrate, wherever in the world, the pride of belonging to the great Ducati family, sharing the pleasure of a day of riding together.

An event that embraces the entire Ducati universe, starting from the company itself. In keeping with tradition, once again this year the most representative figures of the Borgo Panigale-based Company – starting with CEO Claudio Domenicali, along with managers and collaborators from the international subsidiaries – joined together in various parts of the world to experience the event side by side with Ducatisti, being themselves the first enthusiasts and ambassadors of the brand.



The 2025 edition was also created thanks to the collaboration between Ducati dealers and the Ducati Official Clubs, who joined forces to develop customised programs and itineraries for each location. The common thread was the parade, a symbolic moment of the day, which saw a long parade of Ducati and Ducati Scrambler bikes along the most iconic streets of the world’s main cities, with each edition adding new metropolises to the global circuit of #WeRideAsOne.

From the breathtaking coastlines of California, through the vibrant metropolises of São Paulo, London and Shanghai, to the futuristic landscapes of Dubai, the fascinating atmosphere of Johannesburg and the majestic view of Sydney, passing through the legendary circuits of Donington and Imola and concluding with a beach party under the starry sky of Mandalika: these are just some of the places that hosted the collective excitement of #WeRideAsOne, capable of crossing five continents, surpassing boundaries, cultures and time zones.

In the UK, celebrations started at the Ducati trackday at Donington Park where 180 Ducati owners and dealers gathered for a day of fast fun on the sun soaked circuit. Adding to the occasion were Michele Pirro and Dario Marchetti from Ducati DRE, offering coaching to riders wanting to further improve their skills. The event also witnessed Ducati presenting BikeSafe, a police-led road safety initiative, with a brand-new police-liveried Panigale V4S to be used in their vital work to keep bikers safe on the roads. The new BikeSafe Panigale V4S led the parade lap around the iconic circuit, bringing together hundreds of enthusiastic Ducatisti celebrating #WeRideAsOne.

Meanwhile in the capital, Ducati London Store and the Ducati Official Club London & South East led a group of more than 60 riders on a tour around some of London’s fascinating landmarks such as the Battersea Power Station, Parliament, Buckingham Palace, Tower Bridge, and Greenwich Observatory, before heading out to the Kent countryside.

In total, 23 dealers and 992 riders in the UK, Ireland and Sweden took part in #WeRideAsOne. Events organised for the day varied from roadshows to organised rides to unforgettable locations like Gate of Shoreditch, Jodrell Bank Observatory, a UNESCO World Heritage Site near Manchester, The Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews in Scotland and Mansell Collection in Jersey. The rideouts included famous faces from Ducati’s racing history such as Chris Walker who led the celebrations from his Ducati dealership in Grantham, and friends of the brand like Jay Morton.

#WeRideAsOne is a landmark experience in the two-wheel panorama, with Ducati confirming itself as the only brand capable of giving life to an international event of this magnitude: within the time frame of the same day, the passion for the Red bikes from Borgo Panigale was ignited in every corner of the planet. An initiative that reflects the spirit of the motorcycle manufacturer and the strong bond with its global community, made up of Ducatisti, D.O.C., dealers and employees of the Company, all united by a bond that goes beyond geographical borders.

On its official Instagram channel, Ducati reported in real time the various events around the world, sharing videos and images of the day in Instagram stories. All the contents remain visible on the Ducati channel in the #WeRideAsOne collection of highlighted stories.



Making the just-ended edition of #WeRideAsOne even more special is the 25th anniversary of the Ducati Official Clubs: an extraordinary community that today brings together 364 clubs and more than 46,000 enthusiasts in 66 countries. To honour this important milestone and the deep sense of belonging that the D.O.C.’s have been able to build over time, Ducati has created the celebratory “D.O.C – Ducati Official Club Book, which can be purchased at this link.

The next opportunity to experience Ducati passion together will be at Silverstone Circuit, on 24 and 25 May, for the UK Grand Prix.

Tickets, already available on Ducati.com , include access to both days – the Sprint Race on Saturday and the Grand Prix on Sunday – and a series of exclusive services to enjoy an unforgettable experience.

