Classic Bmw Cable Adjuster From Venhill

High quality clutch and brake cable adjusters for Airhead BMWs

British motorcycle control specialists, Venhill, have added a high-quality Clutch/Brake Slotted Cable Adjuster & Ring to their range, designed for older BMW Airhead, R, K, and Oilhead models.

Manufactured to exacting standards, these precision-engineered components offer a durable and stylish replacement for worn or corroded originals.

Each slotted adjuster comes with a locking ring, providing precise cable adjustment. Designed as a direct replacement, they match the original BMW specification, ensuring a straightforward installation.

Both components feature a knurled outer face to improve grip and are suitable for wire up to 2.5 mm in diameter. The adjuster is fully compatible with OE clutch or brake cables that use cap ferrules or ferrule bends with a nose diameter of 10.80 mm.



To ensure durability and a premium finish, both the adjuster and lock ring are black chrome plated. Advertisement

Ideal for those restoring a classic BMW or building a custom special, these adjusters fit a range of models, including the R50/5, R60/5, and R75/5, as well as later R60/6, R75/6, R90/6, and R90S variants. The R60/7, R75/7, R80/7, and R100/7 are also covered, along with the R80G/S, R80ST, R100RS, R100RT, and R100CS.

The Venhill BMW Clutch/Brake Slotted Adjuster & Ring (part number A10100S-30-BMW) is available now for £10.60 including VAT. Should you need replacement cables, Venhill produces an extensive range for BMWs, as well as most other makes of motorcycle.

Find it and view the full fitment list on the Venhill website at

www.venhill.co.uk.