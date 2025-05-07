Honda Cb125f Brings Range Of Big Bike-inspired Updates

CB125F brings range of big bike-inspired updates and a Honda ‘first’ for its 26 year model iteration.

Honda’s perennially popular A1 licence-compatible CB125F has been thoroughly updated for 26YM with a range of big bike inspired additions, to ensure it remains a compelling proposition for riders of any age looking for stylish, cost-efficient mobility with a wide range of the latest technology.

In the decade since its introduction to the European market in 2015, the CB125F has garnered a loyal following from over 82,000 customers, with the UK leading the way in sales, closely followed by France and Germany.

A revised enhanced Smart Power (eSP) engine is at the heart of the 26YM CB125F, which delivers outstanding fuel economy while maintaining strong 125cc performance. A new 02 sensor and updated ECU settings ensure both EURO5+ compliance and outstanding fuel efficiency of 66.7km/l, giving the CB125F a potential range of over 700km from the 11L fuel tank.

The biggest revision to the proven engine formula is the addition of Idling Stop, making the CB125F the first manual transmission Honda motorcycle to feature the technology, following successful applications on the Vision 110, SH125i and PCX125 scooters and the DCT-equipped Gold Wing Tour. The advanced technology switches off the engine at standstill, reducing both fuel consumption and emissions, and operates (in any gear) to seamlessly restart the engine as the clutch is let out,

Complementing the revised powertrain is updated, sophisticated styling that conveys even more ‘big bike’ style, with a new broad-shouldered fuel tank that takes its cue from other, larger models in the CB family. This is backed up by a refreshed nose fairing and more compact, blacked-out fly screen up front, whilst at the rear a revised ‘large mass’ rear cowling adds to the dynamic look. Crowning the revised look are all-new LED light units front and rear, both with a unique, distinct and highly visible vertical light signature for increased visibility.

Rounding out the 26YM revisions is a brand new, full colour 4.2-inch TFT display that relays key information clearly and, for the first time on the CB125F, incorporates smartphone connectivity via Honda RoadSync for seamless calls and music streaming. For convenient smartphone charging, a USB-C socket is included near to the handlebars.

The 26YM CB125F will be available in the following bold colour options:

Imperial Red Metallic

Matt Marvel Blue Metallic

*NEW* Matt Axis Gray Metallic

