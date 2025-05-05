HOT HEADLINES AHEAD OF LE MANS: will home heroes mix it up with title contenders?

5 rounds down, 17 to go and the next one is also a classic: Le Mans gears up for its 25th consecutive year on the calendar and what a battle we’re getting ready to witness…

Le Mans is a classic venue and the French Grand Prix is steeped in history; from one of the most passionate rounds of the year at Jerez to another in France, there’s a legacy at every turn. Welcome to the Michelin Grand Prix of France, the next chapter in an epic 2025 title race, making Le Mans even more unmissable than ever. So, hang on tight and get ready for one of the most iconic venues in the world to host the fastest sport on Earth for a 25th consecutive year.

THREE RIDERS, 20 POINTS: Alex Marquez leads brother Marc, Pecco closing in P3

For the second time in 2025, Alex Marquez (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP) leads the Championship but this time, there’s no question about if he’s going to clinch a MotoGP win. A circuit that he loves and where he’s achieved a podium before, there’s an opportunity to grow his lead. A slender point advantage over his brother Marc Marquez (Ducati Lenovo Team) is all that splits the fastest siblings in the world.

The #93 produced an epic fight back at the French Grand Prix in 2024, with a last lap pass on 2025 teammate Francesco Bagnaia for P2. Pecco in-turn has a tricky past at Le Mans – despite P3 12 months ago, he’s only got one other top ten premier class finish there, with back-to-back DNFs in 2022 and 2023. All three are covered by 20 points; any mistakes won’t go unpunished. Advertisement

VIVE LA FRANCE: Quartararo on a high into Le Mans, Zarco strong at home

If ever there was a time to pull out top draw performances, Fabio Quartararo (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) chose the start of the European tour – just before Le Mans – as the perfect place. The Frenchman rolled back the years with an unforgettable pole lap on Saturday and a first podium in two years in Sunday’s Grand Prix and following a successful Monday test with an engine upgrade, ‘El Diablo’ has the tools and the form to put on a show at home. Whilst it’s never quite fallen right in terms of victory, the 26-year-old seeks to add to his sole podium from 2021, even if the win remains a realistic dream.

Likewise flying The Tricolore, Johann Zarco (CASTROL Honda LCR) has had a great start to 2025 with top five performances; fast in the test after a tricky Spanish Grand Prix, the #5 will be in the mix. In short, two French riders in the top seven overall as we touch down at Le Mans… dare the home fans dream?

PROMISING FORM: Viñales leads revitalised KTM charge

The last two Grands Prix have shown signs of positivity for Maverick Viñales (Red Bull KTM Tech3) and whilst he was penalised at Lusail for a tyre pressure infringement, the Spaniard was a classy P4 at Jerez, picking up KTM’s best result of the season so far. With it being the team’s home round this weekend and a circuit where Viñales has won at before and was top five last year, there’ll be even more to celebrate for the huge crowd.

Teammate and 2022 French GP winner Enea Bastianini took a third top ten of 2025 whilst all four KTMs were in the top ten at Jerez. Pedro Acosta (Red Bull KTM Factory Racing) lands at Le Mans after arm-pump surgery and teammate Brad Binder hopes the test found a solution for the persistent chatter issues.

DARK HORSES: more Le Mans masters from years gone by

Victory in 2023 at Le Mans, Marco Bezzecchi (Aprilia Racing) had a positive test at Jerez following what was a Sunday disaster, although P14 and two points were salvaged. Aprilia have been competitive at the French circuit in the past and despite the absence of 2024 World Champion and Le Mans winner Jorge Martin, they aim high again. Another past winner on hallowed French turf was Jack Miller (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP), taking the chequered flag in an unforgettable 2021 French Grand Prix. The Australian, like Bezzecchi, had a tough time of things at Jerez, retiring from the Grand Prix. Making his return – although subject to a mandatory medical check on Thursday – Miguel Oliveira (Prima Pramac Yamaha MotoGP) will be present again after his injury has kept him out since Saturday in Argentina.

Further up the order in the Championship in P4, Franco Morbidelli (Pertamina Enduro VR46 Racing Team) will need to pass a Thursday medical check after his crash at Jerez left him unfit, whilst teammate Fabio Di Giannantonio closed him down in the standings, now just 21 adrift. Likewise in the top ten, Ai Ogura (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) is top rookie but in recent rounds, he hasn’t had the pace to challenge Fermin Aldeguer (BK8 Gresini Racing MotoGP), although the Spaniard’s error from a top four placing at Jerez was a costly one.

FORM TO KEEP AN EYE ON: riders with sights set on top tens

Luca Marini (Honda HRC Castrol) has finished every Grand Prix this year and is challenging for the top ten but teammate Joan Mir has had opposite fortunes and seeks to stymie his streak of three DNFs in GPs. Just ahead of the 2020 World Champion, Alex Rins (Monster Energy Yamaha MotoGP) has four points-scoring finishes in a row but both he and Raul Fernandez (Trackhouse MotoGP Team) aim for a first top ten of 2025. Somkiat Chantra (IDEMITSU Honda LCR) hunts his first points of 2025 and aims to do so following arm-pump surgery post-Jerez. There’ll be one extra – but familiar – face on the grid as Takaaki Nakagami will wildcard for HRC, following his attendance at the post-Jerez Test after the Spanish Grand Prix.

So, a sell-out crowd packing out the terraces and two French riders looking to have their say amongst a fraught three-way scrap for the title. Not to mention the weather, which is always a topic of conversation… Le Mans will deliver the goods, the drama, the storylines and the talking points in bucket loads… perhaps even some rain too. One guarantee? You’ll enjoy it regardless. See you this weekend for the Michelin Grand Prix de France!

For more MotoGP info check out our dedicated MotoGP News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website www.motogp.com

©Words/Images are from an official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com