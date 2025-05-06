MCIA joins ACEM on calling all riders to consider improving their skills

Following the launch of the European-wide motorcycle industry road safety strategy, MCIA joins ACEM in urging all riders to consider enhancing their skills through advanced rider training.

In the UK, the Elite Rider Hub makes it easy for motorcyclists to find expert training providers in their area.

As the sector continues to face growing scrutiny over its road safety record, it is essential that riders not only wear high-quality protective clothing but also commit to becoming the best and safest riders they can be.

Manufacturers are already introducing advanced safety technologies – such as intelligent traction control, rider alert systems, and increasingly effective ABS braking systems – to support this effort.

MCIA Chief Executive, Tony Campbell, said: "Motorcycling is under constant pressure to improve its road safety record, and it's vital that we, as a sector, do all we can to address this. While riders and the industry are stepping up, we will also be pressing the Government and road safety organisations to take more action. Specifically, we are urging the Department for Transport to take a fresh look at how other road users are trained in hazard perception, with the goal of making roads safer for all vulnerable users – including motorcyclists.

We hope the upcoming Road Safety Strategy not only includes strong provisions for motorcycle safety but also proposes bold and effective measures. These should support motorcycling rather than discourage it, and avoid portraying motorcyclists as solely responsible for road safety challenges.”

For more information on the Elite Rider Hub, visit www.eliteriderhub.co.uk