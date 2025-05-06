Put your best foot forward with Furygan’s new footwear: the Chattan D3O® and Allroad D3O®.

Born from a collaboration between the iconic French motorcycle specialists Furygan and Michelin, the Chattan D3O® and Allroad D3O® shoes combine Furygan’s renowned expertise in rider protection and ergonomics with Michelin’s legendary grip and road performance to create the new benchmark in motorcycle footwear.

Each contributor brings their own strength to each of the technical features found within both the Chattan D3O® and Allroad D3O®. Furygan’s EASY system delivers precise, micrometric tightening to ensure a secure and comfortable fit and, with materials tested in the Motion LAB, there is no need to fear bad weather as the robust construction of the shoe, along with the waterproof and breathable membrane, means that you can ride with confidence – even when conditions get tough. Plus, protection is taken care of with the carefully selected materials, construction process and reinforcements.

Michelin, with its many years of research and product design of tyres, has created soles that offer enhanced durability and significantly improved grip, ensuring safer riding and walking in all conditions. Meanwhile, safety is provided by impact protection specialists D3O® with their ankle protectors.

The Chattan D3O® shoes are available now in two colours (Black and Grey/Black) with an RRP of £135.

The Allroad D3O® shoes are available now in Black/White with an RRP of £105.

For more Furygan UK News check out our dedicated page

Furygan UK News

Visit Furygan.com for more information on Furygan products or to locate your nearest dealer.