Rueda back in charge heading to France

Following an unbelievable weekend in front of his home crowd in Jerez, Jose Antonio Rueda (Red Bull KTM Ajo) lands in Le Mans atop the Moto3 standings again.

Four points split the Spaniard and his compatriot Angel Piqueras (FRINSA-MT Helmets-MSI) coming into Round 6, and it’s those two who have done the winning so far in 2025.

Three wins play two wins in favour of Rueda, so will Piqueras level things up in Le Mans? There’s a chance, but it’s not all about the two Spaniards. Joel Kelso (LEVELUP-MTA) is in a rich vein of form and is P3 in the title chase after a P2, P4 and P3 results run in the last three outings. That first win can’t be far away for the Australian.

Elsewhere, Adrian Fernandez (Leopard Racing) bounced back from a disappointing couple of races with a strong P4 finish on home soil, so can the Spaniard – who is P4 in the standings – make a rostrum return in France? Similar can be said for Taiyo Furusato (Honda Team Asia) and Ryusei Yamanaka (FRINSA-MT Helmets-MSI). Both Japanese riders boast a podium and top six in their last two races, so the duo will be hunting podium success in France as they try and keep tabs on the likes of Rueda and Piqueras in the Championship.

And what about Riccardo Rossi (Rivacold Snipers Team)? The Italian is the only rider on the current grid who has clinched a French GP podium in our last four visits, and after a luckless Spanish GP, the #54 will be hoping Le Mans brings better fortunes after a promising start to the year. Advertisement

For more Moto3 info check out our dedicated Moto3 News page

Or visit the official MotoGP website motogp.com

©Words/Images are from an official press release posted courtesy of www.motogp.com