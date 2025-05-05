Scholtz Wins Supersport, Wyman Takes King Of The Baggers At Road Atlanta

Strack Racing’s Mathew Scholtz wasn’t overly pleased with his fifth-place finish in the rain on Saturday at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta, but he more than made up for it on Sunday with a resounding Motovation Supersport victory.

For Scholtz, the defending MotoAmerica Motovation Supersport Champion, it was his second victory of the season and his 10th career Supersport win.

Rahal Ducati Moto w/XPEL’s PJ Jacobsen rebounded from a poor start to finish second to his championship rival. Early in the race, it looked as though Jacobsen would give back a horde of points to Scholtz, who was streaking away at the front. But Jacobsen kept fighting until eventually passing Scholtz’s teammate Blake Davis to take over second, keeping his points loss to Scholtz down to five points after gaining 11 on Scholtz on Saturday.

Jacobsen leads Scholtz by eight points, 85-77, after four races. In finishing second, Jacobsen kept his podium-in-every-race streak alive with his fourth successive podium.

Davis earned his second podium of the season with his third-place finish, 1.2 seconds behind Jacobsen.

Vision Wheel M4 ECSTAR Suzuki’s Tyler Scott was a fighting fourth, crossing the line just ahead of Celtic/Economy Lube+Tire/Warhorse HSBK Ducati’s Cameron Petersen.

Altus Motorsports’ Jake Lewis was sixth, a day after finishing a close second to Jacobsen. BPR Racing Yamaha’s Josh Hayes was seventh, a second ahead of Altus Motorsports’ Torin Collins.

Rahal Ducati Moto w/XPEL’s Kayla Yaakov and ADR Motorsports’ David Anthony rounded out the top 10.

“I actually don’t know what happened there,” Scholtz said of Saturday’s result. “We were so far off with the setup. In the full wet conditions, I felt really confident. In the dry, I kind of felt that we had the pace that we should win. But those mixed conditions on the wet tires getting to full lean angle, something was just happening there with the setup. We hadn’t figured that out yet. Obviously, it’s a brand-new bike. So those were just one of the conditions that we had never tested in. So, kind of learned a hell of a lot yesterday. It was a painful lesson after breaking the record during qualifying two, looking forward to the race and coming in fifth place. I think we were 9.8 seconds back, so we got absolutely smashed. Made a couple changes overnight. Today, I had some pretty decent pace going. It sounds like there was a hell of a lot of trouble back in the pack, so that suited me well. Got off to a pretty decent lead early on. I think PJ (Jacobsen) kept it consistent at 3.3 seconds for two laps. So, I kind of started worrying slightly there. I managed to put down a 28.1 about halfway through and opened it up half a second. Then it was smooth sailing from that point on.”

Mission King Of The Baggers – Wyman’s 21st

Kyle Wyman is far and away the winningest rider in the short history of the Mission King Of The Baggers Championship, and the Harley-Davidson x Dynojet Factory Racing rider added to his win list on a sunny Sunday at Michelin Raceway Road Atlanta with victory number 21.

The win was also Wyman’s third out of the four races held thus far in 2025, with yesterday’s second-place finish the only blip in his season to date.

On Sunday, Wyman started from pole position but butchered a start in a way he wasn’t sure he’d ever done before. He apparently forgot to put the bike in gear and was fortunate to not have been run over.

Not so fortunate was TAB Performance Racing’s Kyle Ohnsorg, who crashed seconds later when his Indian Challenger locked up. From there it got ugly with RevZilla/Motul/Vance & Hines Harley-Davidson’s Rocco Landers couldn’t avoid the crashed Indian and he crashed as well. Wyman, meanwhile, also had to find a way through the carnage, and the race was quickly red flagged.

The second attempt at running the race was red flagged when Troy Herfoss’ Indian sent a smokescreen down the backstraight, leaving oil in its path.

The third time was the charm, with Wyman getting the holeshot and never looking back. He was chased for the duration by Frenchman Loris Baz, who won Saturday’s race on his S&S/Indian Motorcycle Challenger. Baz kept Wyman honest throughout but came up 1.7 seconds short.

Brit Bradley Smith was third, earning the second podium finish of his four-race-old Baggers career. He was some six seconds behind Baz and just .090 of a second ahead of his Harley-Davidson x Dynojet Factory Racing teammate James Rispoli, with RevZilla/Motul/Harley-Davidson’s Hayden Gillim a shadow fifth.

“You’re supposed to put the bike in gear in order to start the race,” Wyman said. “I have to literally watch the video back, because there’s no way I just didn’t even try to. I must have gone for it and maybe it didn’t go, but it would be a first for me in my entire career. I’m just so happy and fortunate that it’s a small grid. You can’t have an issue like that on the grid, especially on the front row. I’ve seen some really, really terrifying incidents. Kyle Ohnsorg missed me, and I’m thankful for that. Then I had to miss him and Rocco (Sanders) coming up the hill in turn one when they skittled. That was a gnarly way to start the day. But it worked out in my favor. The first red flag was a definite gift for me. The second one I didn’t feel like was a gift at the time because I had a clear track. I really wanted to continue those seven laps. But we went back and put the bike in gear again, get another good start, and put my head down. Really happy with the pace. I think I saw a couple 29.2s throughout that. It feels good. It’s been a little while since I’ve had a win like this in the class. The end of last season was a little bit more of a struggle for me, even though we did win a couple. Daytona is Daytona but it kind of feels like Laguna or Ohio last year is really the last performance that I’m proud of. I’m happy with this one today. For sure good for the points championship. We’re in a really good spot. I don’t think I’ve ever had this big of a points lead in this class. Just keep our head down. Let’s keep working.”

Super Hooligan National Championship – Lewis Again!

Saddlemen Race Development’s Jake Lewis looked over his shoulder on the second lap and no one was near, which is a rarity in the Mission Super Hooligan National Championship class.

Part of the reason for Lewis’ big early lead was a bit of melee in the turn 10 A/B chicane with defending series champion Cory West having a bike issue between the left and the right handers, and that led to a chain reaction that caused issues for James Rispoli and Hayden Schultz, who ended up crashing. Rispoli and his KWR Harley-Davidson would work their way back into a battle for second before bike issues knocked him out of the final results.

There was no catching Lewis after all the action in the chicane, as the Kentuckian maintained his cushion to score his second Hooligan race win of the weekend. Saturday’s win was by just .174 of a second over West, today’s win was a comfortable 4.5 seconds.

Second place went to KWR Harley-Davidson’s Cody Wyman, who was 3.9 seconds clear of his brother and teammate, Travis Wyman.

Edge Racing’s Jason Waters raced his Triumph 765RS to fourth with Giaccmoto Yamaha Racing’s Dominic Doyle rounding out the top five on his Yamaha MT-09 SP.

“Honestly it was kind of boring,” Lewis said. “All the Hooligan races so far this year have been so exciting to watch and been a last-lap scrap. I didn’t even hear anyone into 10 on the first lap. I looked back on the second lap and already saw I had a huge gap. Unfortunately, it looked like a couple of them went down. I think that’s what happens. I’ve been the pace setter all weekend. When I’m pushing the pace like that and they know I’m going to go like hell on the first lap, they’re trying like hell to stay with me. I’m just going to keep riding like I’m doing and just try to keep pushing the pace. I think now I’ll take over the points lead. It feels good. We’ll have a month and a half break before the Ridge. That’s one of my strongest tracks as well. A big thank you to the whole Saddlemen Race Development team. They’ve been working nonstop on this Pan America, and it’s showing. I’m riding at a good level. So, it’s going to be tough, I feel, for the competition to catch up. We’ve just got to keep our foot down.”

Stock 1000 – Uribe’s Turn

Orange Cat Racing’s Jayson Uribe turned the tables on his teammate Andrew Lee with a victory in Sunday’s Stock 1000 race a day after Lee won Saturday’s wet race at Road Atlanta.

The two bright orange BMW M 1000 RRs flew in formation out front of the pack from the get-go, with Uribe leading for the duration. Lee kept him honest throughout, coming up two seconds short at the finish. Lee had beaten Uribe by just .009 of a second in race one with a pass on the last lap in the final corner on the last lap.

With the pair splitting wins in what is the opening round of the Stock 1000 Championship, the Orange Cat duo is tied at the top of the championship point standings with 45 points apiece.

Jones Honda’s Ashton Yates finished third for the second straight day, 6.3 seconds behind and some three seconds ahead of Real Steel Honda’s JD Beach, who matched his fourth-place finish from Saturday’s race.

BPR Racing’s Bryce Kornbau rounded out the top five on his Yamaha YZF-R1.

“Honestly, I just can’t thank my whole team, my whole crew enough,” Uribe said. “My family is out here. I’ve got this beautiful BMW provided by Alpha Racing, Orange Cat supported. Thanks everybody for all the help. Honestly, I was just trying to ride my own race. I was trying to look at my lap timer and just be smooth, be consistent. I knew I was going to have at least somebody behind me, so I just tried to minimize mistakes and just ride smart. Just happy to bring it home.”

