First pole of the season for Caricasulo

Federico Caricasulo (Motozoo ME air Racing) claimed his 13th Superpole in the Supersport class.

It was his first pole position since Imola 2023 and also the first time in Supersport history that a rider has claimed pole position for four different manufacturers.

Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) and Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) completed the front row. The Yamaha duo circulated together at the end of the session to set their fast times.

Tom Booth-Amos (PTR Triumph Factory Racing) was one of numerous crashers during the session. The title contender will start from the third row of the grid.

P1 – Federico Caricasulo (Motozoo ME AIR Racing Team)

“I felt good on the bike and we made a big step forward from the morning. We were already fast so I’m really happy to make an improvement. I want to thank my team and my crew chief because they did a really great job. I feel confident for tomorrow but I don’t think tomorrow’s race will be easy. There are many riders who can fight for the podium. I hope to be part of that fight because setting a fast lap time is one thing and race pace is another thing. We’ve improved our race pace but the Yamahas, the other MV’s are all strong. I think anyone from the top six or seven riders can be on the podium.”

Superpole Results

1. Federico Caricasulo (Motozoo ME air Racing) 1’31.728s

2. Can Oncu (Yamaha BLU CRU Evan Bros Team) +0.040s

3. Stefano Manzi (Pata Yamaha Ten Kate Racing) +0.115s

4. Jaume Masia (Orelac Racing VerdNatura) +0.125s

5. Bo Bendsneyder (MV Agusta Reparto Corse) +0.296s

6. Lucas Mahias (GMT94-YAMAHA) +0.320s

