An epic eight country adventure awaits customers on the fifth edition of Honda Adventure Roads

This weekend, June 8th 2025, the fifth edition of Honda Adventure Roads will begin in the Italian capital, Rome, with 35 riders from 19 different nationalities.

Ahead of them lies a once-in-a-lifetime adventure through the Balkans, culminating nine days later in the Turkish capital of Istanbul, crossing 6 other countries en route – Croatia, Bosnia-Herzegovina, Montenegro, Albania, North Macedonia and Greece.

Once again, Honda Adventure Roads riders will be on board Honda’s flagship adventure machine, the CRF1100L Africa Twin. The bike is the ideal partner to tackle this epic 2,500km challenge of tarmac, gravel and off-road riding thanks to its proven reputation for durability, balance and sheer toughness.

From the glamour of the Eternal City’s start line, the Honda Adventure Roads tour will head east through Italy to the coast, before crossing the Adriatic Sea to Croatia and heading south to take in the stunningly dramatic coastlines of Croatia and Montenegro, then inland through Albania to the picturesque Lake Ohrid in North Macedonia. The route continues twisting its way inland toward Greece before picking up the Aegean Sea coast road on a run through historic Thasos and Alexandropolis and a home stretch taking riders down through Turkey toward Istanbul. Advertisement

For 2025, and to cope with the heightened demands of this exclusive route, Pro Honda oil and Dunlop join the adventure alongside established suppliers such as Enduristan, Cardo, Barkbusters, Alpinestars and Montesa Honda – the Honda official motorcycle accessories provider – heightening the overall riding experience and adding value for all participants.

The extensive range of Pro Honda oils and lubricants have been developed specifically for Honda engines and transmissions, optimising performance by reducing friction, which guarantees the engine runs smoothly and improves fuel efficiency. Dunlop is set to supply each bike with its Trailmax Raid tyres: a 50/50 on/off road offering, making it the ideal tyre of choice for this year’s edition of Honda Adventure Roads.

Backed up by accessories both from Honda’s genuine accessory line-up and support from selected partners such as Enduristan, Cardo, Barkbusters and Alpinestars, this year’s event is set to be the most comprehensive Adventure Roads yet.

“We are very pleased to welcome Dunlop as the official tyre partner for the 2025 Honda Adventure Roads,” commented Nick Bennett, Honda Motor Europe Brand Marketing Section Manager. “They, and Pro Honda oils, add yet another element to the well-established Adventure Roads series. We always try and build on what we’ve done before, and we’re confident that this year’s trip will produce a truly memorable experience for all our riders.”

You can follow the progress of Honda Adventure Roads on a dedicated Instagram channel, with regular updates bringing the adventure right to your fingertips.