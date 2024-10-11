Friday, October 11, 2024
Yamaha Motor Europe to run 100% sustainable fuel in R3 bLU cRU SuperFinale with TotalEnergies

Yamaha Motor Europe To Run 100% Sustainable Fuel In R3 Blu Cru Superfinale With TotalenergiesYamaha Motor Europe and TotalEnergies will make history this week as the Yamaha R3 bLU cRU SuperFinale will become the first world championship motorcycle event to use 100% sustainable fuel.

Earlier this year, Yamaha Motor Europe announced a partnership with TotalEnergies in a combined effort to further improve both performance and sustainability across Yamaha’s road racing activities.

This collaboration first saw TotalEnergies provide 40% non-fossil (sustainable) fuel to Yamaha Motor Europe’s WorldSBK teams, as well as providing this same fuel to the 2024 FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup. Alongside this, engineers from both Yamaha and TotalEnergies have been working behind the scenes, seeking to take the next steps in both performance and sustainability.

The next step in this combined effort towards a more sustainable motorsport is that Yamaha will run TotalEnergies Excellium Racing 100 (ER100) fuel in all motorcycles competing in the R3 bLU cRU SuperFinale event at Estoril.

Excellium Racing 100 is a certified 100% sustainable fuel produced from bioethanol, which itself is produced from wine residues. It has already been used to success in the automotive racing world, including in the FIA World Endurance Championship (WEC), but the R3 bLU cRU SuperFinale will become the first world championship motorcycle event to fully adopt the use of this 100% sustainable fuel.

The invitational R3 bLU cRU SuperFinale, which runs alongside Round 11 of the FIM Superbike World Championship in Estoril, sees riders aged between 14-18 years old from all over the globe battle it out over two days of racing. The riders chosen to participate in the SuperFinale are those who have impressed the most in the national level R3 Cups and Challenges during the 2024 season. The overall winner, plus another top-performing rider selected by Yamaha Motor Europe, will win a fully supported Yamaha ride in the 2025 FIM Yamaha R3 bLU cRU World Cup.

Andrea Dosoli, Yamaha Motor Europe Motorsport Road Racing and Research & Development Manager
“There is no doubt that motorsport is in a time of change with technical rules across the board moving towards making the sport more sustainable and adopting more environmentally friendly practices. We are proud to be among the first moving towards the use of 100% sustainable fuel with TotalEnergies Excellium Racing 100 as the official fuel of the R3 bLU cRU European SuperFinale, making it the first world championship motorcycle event to do so. Of course, this would not be possible without the collaboration with our partners at TotalEnergies, who share our goals to progress to a more sustainable motorsport, while continuing to improve performance, and importantly, support the next generation of riders – which is what the R3 bLU cRU SuperFinale is all about.”

Pierre-Gautier Caloni, TotalEnergies Marketing & Service VP Motorsport
“By introducing our 100% sustainable fuel into the R3 bLU cRU SuperFinale we accompany our partner Yamaha in their energy transition, and we firmly believe that young generations are the key players in this change. Together with Yamaha we are proud to contribute of the decarbonization of the sport.”

