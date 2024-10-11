Storm Stacey Storms to Top in Dramatic BSB Season Finale Opener

In a thrilling start to the final round of the 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Brands Hatch, Storm Stacey lived up to his name by storming to the top of the timesheets in Free Practice 1. The Team LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki rider set a blistering pace of 1:26.307, narrowly edging out title contender Glenn Irwin by a mere 0.007 seconds.

As the championship reaches its climax, the tension was palpable on the track. Reigning champion Tommy Bridewell, currently locked in a fierce battle for the title with Kyle Ryde and Glenn Irwin, found himself in an unexpectedly low 10th position, 0.631 seconds off the pace. This result adds an extra layer of drama to an already intense championship fight.

Ryan Vickers completed the top three for OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing, just 0.001 seconds behind Irwin, showcasing the incredibly tight competition at the front of the field. Leon Haslam, who had briefly topped the timesheets in the closing stages, ended up fourth for the ROKiT Haslam Racing BMW Motorrad team.

Championship leader Kyle Ryde managed to secure fifth place, 0.336 seconds behind Stacey’s pace-setting time. This puts him in a solid position heading into the weekend, but with his title rivals close by, the stage is set for an intense battle.

The top ten was rounded out by Andrew Irwin, Josh Brookes, Peter Hickman, and Charlie Nesbitt, all within a second of the leader.

As the final round unfolds, all eyes will be on Bridewell, Ryde, and Irwin as they fight for the championship. With Stacey throwing a curveball by topping FP1, and the top 10 separated by less than a second, this weekend promises to deliver high drama and exceptional racing.

The teams and riders will now analyse the data from this session and make adjustments for Free Practice 2, where we can expect the lap times to tumble further as the title contenders push to gain every possible advantage.

Stay tuned for more updates as the Bennetts British Superbike Championship finale continues to unfold at the iconic Brands Hatch circuit.