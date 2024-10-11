Kawasaki Puccetti Racing Signs Jeremy Alcoba

Rising Spanish star Jeremy Alcoba will team up with the official Kawasaki Puccetti Racing Team for an assault on the 2025 FIM Supersport World Championship season, using the latest 636cc model of the iconic Kawasaki Ninja ZX-6R that is currently going through a homologation process.

Currently racing in Moto2 Alcoba is a former CEV Moto3 champion, a Moto3 podium finisher and is currently a Moto2 rider, taking part in the Asia Pacific rounds of the series.

The Kawasaki Puccetti Racing team has an enviable record of success in WorldSSP with the 599cc ZX-6R, which Can Öncü is still competing strongly on this season.

Eleven different riders have taken race wins on various models of Ninja ZX-6R since the inception of the WorldSSP class as a full FIM World Championship in 1999. As recently as 2023 Öncu won a race on the current model, at Mandalika in Indonesia.

The Kawasaki Puccetti Racing squad has been an integral part in Kawasaki’s WorldSSP successes for over a decade, with race wins and championships achieved along the way.

Jeremy should get his first taste of the uprated Ninja ZX-6R at a test in November.

Jeremy Alcoba, stated: “First of all, I would like to sincerely thank Puccetti and Kawasaki Racing for giving me this incredible opportunity and believing in me. I understand that this is a significant change, as the bikes in the category I come from are quite different, but that only fuels my determination. I’m very excited and motivated by this opportunity and the new challenge ahead. I’m committed to giving my absolute best, not just for myself, but for the team, the fans, and everyone supporting me. I’m fully aware that I’ll be part of a team with an outstanding legacy – one that holds many records in terms of victories and championships. To have such a strong and historic brand like Kawasaki behind me, with its immense history, victories, and potential, is an honour. I am confident that, together, we can achieve great things, and I can’t wait to show what we can accomplish on the track. My goal is to adapt quickly, push myself to the limit, and deliver thrilling performances that fans will remember. The hard work starts now, and I am ready for it.”

Manuel Puccetti, Team Principal, commented: “We’ve very pleased to be able to embark on this collaboration with Jeremy Alcoba, a talented young rider. We can achieve ambitious goals with him, also considering that we’ll be able to count on the new 2025 model of Ninja ZX-6R. We’ll carry out some initial tests in November, the first step of a project that we hope can be a success.”