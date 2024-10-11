“Grown Up” Motorcycle Clothes: Richa x Danny McFadden

With Autumn seemingly approaching all too soon and having been caught out by heavy rain while riding one too many times already this year, it was finally time to relent and explore the world of ‘grown up’ motorcycling attire.

Last year I finally caved and converted to the benefits of a flip up helmet for road going duty which was clearly now the thin end of the wedge……textile clothing it had to be. With another very mixed year of weather conditions, seemingly switching from dry to wet, hot to cold and everything in-between on a daily basis I needed clothing which could adjust to the conditions at a moments notice and most importantly ensure I’d avoid having to endure the indecency of being soaked through to the bone when faced with a sudden and unexpected shower whilst out on a test.

Having previously experienced Richa products and being very impressed with the level of quality and detail their products purvey I found myself drawn to the style and colour ways of their Infinity 2 Adventure Jacket and matching trousers.

Being someone who has always worn leather race suits while riding, I’m particularly fond of how Richa’s products are designed as fitted garments. I have found their sizing to be accurate to my build and appreciate the tailored feel of their garments, which mimic the feeling I’m use to with my leather suits. Another benefit of the fitment I find is that it keeps the integrated armour, which in the Infinity 2 adventure jacket is D30 level 1 to shoulder, elbows and back and for the trousers to the knees and hips in the correct places at all times.

The ability to adjust the fit further to your taste is made easy with adjustable areas to the wrists, arms and waist for the jacket and ankles and waist for the trousers. The jacket also benefits from various comfort stretch panels and softer neoprene to the bare skin touch areas such as your neck and wrists.

The jacket is fitted with 5 outside and 2 internal pockets, of varying shapes and sizes as well as varying zip controlled ventilation points on the arms and chest and a huge double width twin zipped ‘exhaust’ vent on the back along with two single width, double zipped options each side of the chest to the front . These can be rolled and tied down fully out the way for maximum ventilation during dry rides. The longer length of the jacket also benefits from still keeping your back covered if riding a sports bike and facilitates the option to fully zip to its matching trousers.

The trousers have two pockets and two front and two rear leg zip-controlled vents as well as several stretchable comfort areas to the knees, waist and lower back.

An easily removable internal 10,000mm Aquashell LTD membrane comes within the Adventure jacket, which can also be worn over externally. Which is ideal should you be caught out in a heavy downpour rather than having to take the jacket off to fit it as an internal membrane.

The exterior of both jacket and trousers are made from wear resistant 600d polyester, itself offering good water and high tear resistance and I particularly liked the neatly executed lower front section of the jacket, a button closed smooth flap which covers the main zip, which in turn protects from damaging petrol tanks whilst riding and strangely a highlight of the trousers are two loops attached to the top of the waist which allow quick and easy hanging up out the way with the jacket once home.

The Infinity trousers also have a removable internal 10,000mm Aquashell LTD membrane which as per the jacket can be worn internally or over externally. In addition they also have a removable internal quilted Airtech control layer which is held in place with a combination of popper secured and zip connected sections.

As with all, Richa’s strong yet tasteful branding is present throughout the jacket and trousers, both inside and out highlighting the pride they have in their products.

So far, I’ve ridden in weather ranging from 25 to 10 degrees, dry to wet and what’s impressed me the most is the versatility on offer. Too hot, open some vents, too cold, close them. Heavy downpour quickly put on the Aquashell membrane layers. I’ve been lucky enough to ride several different styles of motorcycles including adventure, superbike, naked and tourer and not once have I found issue on manoeuvrability or comfort which has made the transition from full race leathers to the ‘grown up’ clothing section far easier than I ever imagined. Although not currently fitted I’m sure once Autumn turns to winter the trousers quilted internal Airtech layer will keep me warm and happy during long rides and if fitted internally the Aquashell membranes will block the excessive wind chill the flatness of the fens manages to muster up.

I’ve quickly adjusted to the ability to carry more than a mobile phone during a ride and easily lose a few minutes at each destination checking through the multitude of items contained within each pocket until the one I’m looking for is found… and so a new game is born.

Readers can purchase the Richa Infinity 2 Adventure Jacket and trousers online at Helmet City, we are able to offer our readers a 15% discount at checkout by using code : HCDMR24 – This discount is valid across the entire website on full priced items.

Jacket: Richa Infinity 2 Adventure Textile Jacket – Camel/Black With Reward Points and Free UK Delivery (helmetcity.co.uk)

Trousers: Richa Infinity 2 Adventure Textile Trousers – Black With Reward Points and Free UK Delivery (helmetcity.co.uk)

Written by Danny McFadden in partnership & thanks to Helmet City and Richa.

