Kennedy Leads the Pack in Thrilling Supersport Practice at Brands Hatch

The opening day of the Quattro Group British Supersport & GP2 / HEL Supersport Cup at Brands Hatch saw championship leader Jack Kennedy assert his dominance, setting the pace in a closely contested practice session.

Kennedy, riding for Honda Racing UK, clocked an impressive time of 1:27.764 in the afternoon session, narrowly edging out Luke Stapleford of Macadam Triumph Racing by a mere 0.166 seconds. This performance not only showcased Kennedy’s speed but also his determination to maintain his points lead as the season approaches its climax.

The day’s action was marked by significant improvements from several riders between the morning and afternoon sessions. Ben Currie, who had topped the timesheets in FP1 with a 1:29.585, found himself pushed to third in the combined standings. Despite this, Currie’s Oxford Products Racing Ducati still demonstrated strong pace, finishing just 0.528 seconds behind Kennedy.

One of the day’s notable performers was Eugene McManus on the ROKiT Haslam Racing Ducati. McManus showed remarkable progress, climbing from fifth in FP1 to secure fourth place in the combined times, highlighting the team’s effective adjustments between sessions.

Rhys Irwin rounded out the top five on his Gearlink Kawasaki, improving from eighth in the morning to fifth overall, underlining the competitive nature of the field.

In the GP2 class, newly crowned champion Owen Jenner continued to demonstrate why he earned his title, leading the category once again. Jenner’s Kramer Racing teammate Jack Nixon secured the second spot, with Keo Walker completing the GP2 top three.

The Cup class saw its own share of excitement, with Adon Davie emerging as the fastest of the day. Cameron Hall and Tom Tunstall followed in second and third respectively, setting the stage for an intense battle in the coming races.

As the riders and teams analyse the data from today’s sessions, all eyes will be on whether Kennedy can maintain his advantage or if his rivals can find those crucial tenths of a second to challenge for pole position in tomorrow’s qualifying.

With less than a second covering the top nine riders in the combined times, the stage is set for a thrilling weekend of racing at the iconic Brands Hatch circuit.

Top 5 Combined Practice Times:

Jack Kennedy (Honda Racing UK) – 1:27.764 Luke Stapleford (Macadam Triumph Racing) – +0.166s Ben Currie (Oxford Products Racing Ducati) – +0.528s Eugene McManus (ROKiT Haslam Racing) – +0.830s Rhys Irwin (Gearlink Kawasaki) – +0.918s

The tight time gaps promise exciting qualifying sessions and races ahead, as the British Supersport championship moves into its crucial final stages at Brands Hatch.