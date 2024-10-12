Kent Claims Maiden Bsb Victory In Dramatic Brands Hatch Opener

The second day of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship finale at Brands Hatch delivered high drama and a new race winner, as Danny Kent clinched his debut victory in a thrilling first race of the weekend.

Qualifying Highlights

The day began with a closely fought qualifying session that saw Ryan Vickers secure the Omologato Pole Position. Lee Jackson and Josh Brookes completed the front row, while championship contenders Kyle Ryde and Tommy Bridewell qualified 4th and 6th respectively. Notably, Glenn Irwin, still in title contention, struggled in qualifying and had to settle for 15th on the grid.

Race 1 Drama

As the lights went out for Race 1, Vickers made good use of his pole position to lead the pack into the first corner. However, the race was immediately marred by incidents, with Billy McConnell and Rory Skinner crashing out at Hawthorns on the opening lap.

The early stages saw Vickers maintaining his lead, with Kent in hot pursuit. The turning point came on lap nine when Kent made his move, taking the lead and never looking back. The McAMS Racing Yamaha rider’s performance was flawless, securing not only his first BSB win but also the team’s maiden Superbike victory. This historic win came on Kent’s 100th race start, making him the ninth different winner of the 2024 season.

Behind the leading duo, Tommy Bridewell put on a charging display. Starting from 6th, he carved his way through the field to claim the final podium position. This crucial result moved him to within a single point of championship leader Kyle Ryde, who finished 4th after a last-lap overtake on Peter Hickman.

The championship battle took a dramatic turn when Glenn Irwin, who had impressively fought his way up to 4th from 15th on the grid, crashed out at Graham Hill Bend. This DNF dealt a severe blow to his title hopes, leaving him 70 points behind Ryde with only 70 points available from Sunday’s two races.

Championship Implications

The results of Race 1 have set up a nail-biting finale for Sunday’s double-header. Kyle Ryde maintains a slender one-point lead over Tommy Bridewell, with both riders showing strong form. Glenn Irwin’s championship aspirations now hang by a thread, needing nothing short of a miracle to overturn the 70-point deficit.

Danny Kent’s victory has propelled him to 4th in the standings, while Ryan Vickers’ second-place finish moves him up to 5th overall.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings:

Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) 422 Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) 421 Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) 352 Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) 325 Ryan Vickers (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) 295

Looking Ahead

With two races scheduled for Sunday and only one point separating the top two in the championship, the 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship is poised for a thrilling conclusion. All eyes will be on Ryde and Bridewell as they battle for supremacy, while the likes of Kent and Vickers will be keen to play spoiler and add to their win tallies.

As the paddock prepares for the final day of racing, the tension is palpable. Will Ryde be able to maintain his lead and clinch his first BSB title, or can Bridewell overturn the deficit and claim championship glory? Sunday’s races promise to deliver an unforgettable climax to what has been an extraordinary season of British Superbike racing.