Saturday, October 12, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All
HomeBritish SuperbikeKent Claims Maiden BSB Victory in Dramatic Brands Hatch Opener

Kent Claims Maiden BSB Victory in Dramatic Brands Hatch Opener

Matt Anthony
By Matt Anthony

Matt Anthony Photography

Words and pics by Matt Anthony Photography

Kent Claims Maiden BSB Victory in Dramatic Brands Hatch Opener

Kent Claims Maiden Bsb Victory In Dramatic Brands Hatch Opener

The second day of the Bennetts British Superbike Championship finale at Brands Hatch delivered high drama and a new race winner, as Danny Kent clinched his debut victory in a thrilling first race of the weekend.

Qualifying Highlights

Kent Claims Maiden Bsb Victory In Dramatic Brands Hatch Opener

The day began with a closely fought qualifying session that saw Ryan Vickers secure the Omologato Pole Position. Lee Jackson and Josh Brookes completed the front row, while championship contenders Kyle Ryde and Tommy Bridewell qualified 4th and 6th respectively. Notably, Glenn Irwin, still in title contention, struggled in qualifying and had to settle for 15th on the grid.

Race 1 Drama

As the lights went out for Race 1, Vickers made good use of his pole position to lead the pack into the first corner. However, the race was immediately marred by incidents, with Billy McConnell and Rory Skinner crashing out at Hawthorns on the opening lap.

The early stages saw Vickers maintaining his lead, with Kent in hot pursuit. The turning point came on lap nine when Kent made his move, taking the lead and never looking back. The McAMS Racing Yamaha rider’s performance was flawless, securing not only his first BSB win but also the team’s maiden Superbike victory. This historic win came on Kent’s 100th race start, making him the ninth different winner of the 2024 season.

Kent Claims Maiden Bsb Victory In Dramatic Brands Hatch Opener

Behind the leading duo, Tommy Bridewell put on a charging display. Starting from 6th, he carved his way through the field to claim the final podium position. This crucial result moved him to within a single point of championship leader Kyle Ryde, who finished 4th after a last-lap overtake on Peter Hickman.

Kent Claims Maiden Bsb Victory In Dramatic Brands Hatch Opener

The championship battle took a dramatic turn when Glenn Irwin, who had impressively fought his way up to 4th from 15th on the grid, crashed out at Graham Hill Bend. This DNF dealt a severe blow to his title hopes, leaving him 70 points behind Ryde with only 70 points available from Sunday’s two races.

Championship Implications

The results of Race 1 have set up a nail-biting finale for Sunday’s double-header. Kyle Ryde maintains a slender one-point lead over Tommy Bridewell, with both riders showing strong form. Glenn Irwin’s championship aspirations now hang by a thread, needing nothing short of a miracle to overturn the 70-point deficit.

Danny Kent’s victory has propelled him to 4th in the standings, while Ryan Vickers’ second-place finish moves him up to 5th overall.

Bennetts British Superbike Championship standings:

  1. Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) 422
  2. Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) 421
  3. Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) 352
  4. Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) 325
  5. Ryan Vickers (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) 295

Looking Ahead

Kent Claims Maiden Bsb Victory In Dramatic Brands Hatch Opener

With two races scheduled for Sunday and only one point separating the top two in the championship, the 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship is poised for a thrilling conclusion. All eyes will be on Ryde and Bridewell as they battle for supremacy, while the likes of Kent and Vickers will be keen to play spoiler and add to their win tallies.

As the paddock prepares for the final day of racing, the tension is palpable. Will Ryde be able to maintain his lead and clinch his first BSB title, or can Bridewell overturn the deficit and claim championship glory? Sunday’s races promise to deliver an unforgettable climax to what has been an extraordinary season of British Superbike racing.

Matt Anthony Photography
www.mattanthonyphotography.com
Insta: @mattanthonyphotography
FB: Matt Anthony

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Carrasco extends her championship lead in an electrifying WorldWCR Race 1 battle
Next article
Brian Uriarte excels again in Aragon while Cano steps closer to ETC glory

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Razgatlioglu edges closer to the crown

Latest News 0
Tissot Superpole Highlights: Sixth pole of the season for...

Montella makes it six

Latest News 0
A race long battle between the WorldSSP title contenders...

Brian Uriarte excels again in Aragon while Cano steps closer to ETC glory

CEV Repsol 0
Challenging conditions demand the very best from the FIM...

Most Popular

Razgatlioglu edges closer to the crown

Latest News 0
Tissot Superpole Highlights: Sixth pole of the season for...

Montella makes it six

Latest News 0
A race long battle between the WorldSSP title contenders...

Brian Uriarte excels again in Aragon while Cano steps closer to ETC glory

CEV Repsol 0
Challenging conditions demand the very best from the FIM...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Razgatlioglu Edges Closer To The Crown

Razgatlioglu edges closer to the crown

Frank Duggan - 0