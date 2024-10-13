Ryde Draws First Blood in Crucial BSB Finale Warm-up

As the sun rose on the final day of the 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship at Brands Hatch, the tension in the paddock was palpable. With just a single point separating the top two contenders, Kyle Ryde and Tommy Bridewell, the morning warm-up session took on added significance, offering a glimpse into the form of the title hopefuls.

Ryde Stakes His Claim

Kyle Ryde, piloting the OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing R1, made a statement of intent by topping the timesheets with a blistering lap of 1:25.995. This performance not only secured him the fastest time but also gave him a comfortable 0.535-second cushion over his nearest rival. Ryde’s pace in the warm-up sends a clear message to his competitors: he’s ready for the challenge ahead.

Title Contenders Show Their Hand

While Ryde impressed at the front, defending champion Tommy Bridewell, currently just one point behind in the standings, showed solid pace to claim the fourth fastest time. The Honda Racing UK rider’s performance suggests he’s poised to mount a strong challenge in the upcoming races.

Interestingly, it was Glenn Irwin who split the title contenders, claiming second place with a late charge in the session. Although Irwin’s championship hopes are slim, his pace indicates he could play a crucial role in the outcome of today’s races.

Notable Performances

Ryan Vickers demonstrated the strength of the OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing team by securing the third fastest time, narrowly edging out Bridewell. This strong showing from both Yamaha riders bodes well for the team’s prospects in the final races.

Charlie Nesbitt continued his impressive form, rounding out the top five for MasterMac Honda. The young rider’s performance in the warm-up session suggests he could be a dark horse to watch in the races.

The Stage is Set

With the warm-up session complete, the riders and teams now turn their attention to the two crucial races that will decide the 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship. Ryde’s strong performance in the warm-up gives him a psychological edge, but with the margins so tight at the top of the standings, anything can happen.

As the countdown to the first race begins, fans can expect a thrilling conclusion to what has been an extraordinary season of British Superbike racing. Will Ryde be able to convert his warm-up pace into championship glory, or can Bridewell mount a successful defense of his title? The answer lies in the two races that will bring the curtain down on this incredible season.

Top 10 Warm-up Times:

Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) – 1:25.995 Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) – +0.535s Ryan Vickers (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) – +0.590s Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) – +0.685s Charlie Nesbitt (MasterMac Honda) – +0.761s Storm Stacey (Team LKQ Euro Car Parts Kawasaki) – +0.778s Josh Brookes (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad) – +0.827s Andrew Irwin (Honda Racing UK) – +0.840s Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) – +1.028s Peter Hickman (FHO Racing BMW Motorrad) – +1.034s

With such close times throughout the field, the stage is set for an unforgettable finale to the 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship.