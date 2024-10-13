Sanchez snatches a maiden WorldWCR win after an epic four-way fight at Estoril

Race 2 Highlights:

After scoring seven podiums in nine races, Sara Sanchez (511 Terra&Vita Racing Team) achieved her first WorldWCR race win today, just snatching victory from championship leader Ana Carrasco (Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team) across the line in a WorldWCR race 2 that didn’t disappoint.

Determined to recoup valuable championship points, Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Factory Team) moved straight into the lead when the race began, with polesitter Sara Sanchez hot on her heels. With the pair soon joined by Carrasco and Beatriz Neila (Ampito / Pata Prometeon Yamaha), it was this quartet of riders who took turns out front, exchanging places through almost every corner of this 12-lap showdown.

As Sanchez celebrated her maiden win, Carrasco and Herrera joined her on the rostrum, able to console themselves with another solid podium finish.

Having banked another 45 points this weekend, Ana is the Estoril round’s highest points scorer. Earning a tenth consecutive podium today, the Spaniard now holds an 18-point lead in the championship standings over Herrera, with one round left to run.

Third in Saturday’s Race 1, a tenacious Neila ran with the frontrunners from start to finish today, missing out on third by just 0.146 of a second to finish P4.

Also deserving of an honourable mention today are Italian Roberta Ponziani (Yamaha Motoxracing WCR Team), who ran with the frontrunners early on before ably managing the second half of the race to secure P5, and Pakita Ruiz (PS Racing Team 46+1) who ran a consistent albeit rather solitary race to conclude sixth.

American Mallory Dobbs (Sekhmet Motorcycle Racing Team), Mexican Astrid Madrigal (ITALIKA Racing FIMLA), Chilean Isis Carreno (AD78 FIM Latinoamerica by Team GP3) and Czech rider Adela Ourednickova (DaftMotoracing by Smrz) all boosted their respective points tallies by rounding out the top ten.

Lap 4 brought an unfortunate crash for Tayla Relph (Tayco Motorsport) while she was lying sixth and pushing to reach the frontrunners.

A difficult weekend for Jessica Howden (Team Trasimeno) ended prematurely after she crashed on lap 7.

Emily Bondi (YART Zelos Black Knights Team) served a long lap penalty in today’s race after receiving a sanction for irresponsible riding in Saturday’s Race 1. Chun Mei Liu (WT Racing Team Taiwan) was unfit to compete in Race 2 after a crash in Race 1.

With three riders still in with a shot at the championship title, the WorldWCR season finale will play out over the weekend of 18-20 October at the Jerez Circuit in Spain.

Championship Standings:

With one round left to run, Carrasco (208 points) now holds an 18-point lead in the standings.

Herrera (190) and Sanchez (166) are the only riders still in with a mathematical chance of challenging Ana for the title at Jerez.

Neila (136) and Ponziani (109) round out the top five.

Key Points:

Pole position: Ana Carrasco (Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team) – 1’51.706

Race 1 winner: Ana Carrasco

Race 2 winner: Sara Sanchez (511 Terra&Vita Racing Team)

Race fastest lap: Ana Carrasco – 1’49.872 (Race 2)

P1 | Sara Sanchez | 511 Terra&Vita Racing Team

“I’m very happy, a difficult weekend finishes with a win! Yesterday we had a very tough race with the long lap penalty but today I had good feeling with the bike and was able to push hard from start to finish. I saw my opportunity to pass Ana on the last lap, and was able to make it work and take the win today. I want to say thank you to the whole team and my family, and now we go to Jerez, where I want to try and do it again. I think the Jerez track can be a good circuit for me, but also for the other Spaniards of course, but we will do our best.”

P2 | Ana Carrasco | Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team

“The four of us had a crazy battle today; it was a very close-run thing. I hung back a little at first, in third or fourth position, as I didn’t want to risk any mistakes or accidents. Then I pushed hard over the last few laps and decided to try and get into the lead on the last lap. In the end I just missed out on victory, but I have to be happy anyway as it was almost a perfect weekend, I got pole and the Race 1 win, and then second today as well as the fastest lap. I want to say a big thank you to the team and all the sponsors; it’s been a great weekend. As for the championship, there are still 50 points available, so we need to keep pushing and avoid mistakes; we’re closer than we were but we need to try and win at least one race in Jerez. I’ve never won at Jerez actually, so I’d love to be able to achieve that next weekend.”



P3 | Maria Herrera | Klint Forward Factory Team

“I’m happy to be on the podium again but I wanted to win of course. It was a difficult race; I hoped to manage it better to be honest but struggled particularly with the last corner. I’ve been suffering with neck pain this weekend and that has made things difficult. I tried to do my best in both races but have lost points overall. We will continue to fight to the end as I can still win; I just need to keep working and pushing. Now we head to Jerez, a track we all know very well. I really want to finish the season pain-free and be able to enjoy the final weekend, battling until the end.”



WorldWCR Race 2 Results

1. Sara Sanchez (511 Terra&Vita Racing Team)

2. Ana Carrasco (Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team) +0.032s

3. Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Factory Team) +0.164s

4. Beatriz Neila (Ampito / Pata Prometeon Yamaha) +0.310s

5. Roberta Ponziani (Yamaha Motoxracing WCR Team) +10.596s

6. Pakita Ruiz (PS Racing Team 46+1) +16.696s

Championship Standings

1. Ana Carrasco (Evan Bros Racing Yamaha Team) 208 points

2. Maria Herrera (Klint Forward Factory Team) 190 points

3. Sara Sanchez (511 Terra&Vita Racing Team) 166 points

For more info checkout our dedicated WorldWCR News page superbike-news.co.uk/WorldWCR/

Or visit the official World Superbike website worldsbk.com/en/news/wcr

©Words/Images are from official press release posted courtesy of WorldWCR