Kyle Ryde Clinches 2024 Bsb Title In Epic Brands Hatch Showdown

The 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship concluded in spectacular fashion at Brands Hatch, with Kyle Ryde of OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing emerging as the new champion after two nail-biting races that will go down in BSB history.

Race 2: Bridewell Strikes Back

The penultimate race of the season saw defending champion Tommy Bridewell reassert his title credentials with a stunning victory. Starting the day just a single point behind Ryde, Bridewell engaged in a fierce battle with his championship rival throughout the 12-lap contest.

After an initial charge from Ryan Vickers, Bridewell took the lead on lap two, setting the stage for an intense duel with Ryde. The pair swapped positions multiple times, notably on lap seven when they changed places an incredible five times. In a thrilling finale, Bridewell managed to edge out a 0.257-second victory over Ryde, reclaiming the championship lead by four points heading into the final race.

Ryan Vickers completed the podium, with Danny Kent and Josh Brookes rounding out the top five. Glenn Irwin, still mathematically in contention, finished tenth after a challenging race.

Race 3: Championship Decider

The final race of the 2024 season delivered a battle royale between Ryde and Bridewell that will be remembered for years to come. With just four points separating the pair, everything was on the line in this 20-lap showdown.

Bridewell led initially, but the race saw multiple lead changes involving the Honda Racing UK rider, Ryde, and a determined Glenn Irwin. As the laps ticked down, it became clear that the championship would be decided between Ryde and Bridewell.

The intensity of their battle was exemplified by Bridewell setting a new all-time Brands Hatch Grand Prix circuit lap record of 1:24.759 on lap 11. The two title contenders exchanged the lead multiple times, often at Hawthorn and Stirlings, keeping fans on the edge of their seats.

In a finale reminiscent of the previous year’s decider, it all came down to the final lap. Ryde made a crucial move at Hawthorn with just three corners remaining. Despite Bridewell’s best efforts, including a last-corner attempt, Ryde held on to take the race win by a mere 0.296 seconds.

This victory not only secured the race for Ryde but also clinched the 2024 Bennetts British Superbike Championship by a single point – the same margin that had separated the duo at the start of the day.

Ryan Vickers completed the podium, with Danny Kent and Max Cook rounding out the top five.

Final Championship Standings

Kyle Ryde (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) – 487 points Tommy Bridewell (Honda Racing UK) – 486 points Glenn Irwin (Hager PBM Ducati) – 382 points Danny Kent (McAMS Racing Yamaha) – 373 points Ryan Vickers (OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing) – 349 points

Kyle Ryde’s championship victory marks a significant milestone in his career and for the OMG GRILLA Yamaha Racing team. The razor-thin margin of his triumph, coupled with the extraordinary battles throughout the season, ensures that the 2024 BSB Championship will be remembered as one of the most exciting in the series’ history.

As the champagne flows for Ryde and his team, the rest of the paddock will already be looking ahead to 2025, eager to challenge for the crown in what promises to be another thrilling season of British Superbike racing.