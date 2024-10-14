Monday, October 14, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All
HomeBritish SuperbikeBritish Superbikes Support SeriesTodd Clinches Second Superstock Title in Dramatic Season Finale

Todd Clinches Second Superstock Title in Dramatic Season Finale

Matt Anthony
By Matt Anthony

Matt Anthony Photography

Words and pics by Matt Anthony Photography

Todd Clinches Second Superstock Title in Dramatic Season Finale

Todd Clinches Second Superstock Title In Dramatic Season Finale

The Pirelli National Superstock with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance championship concluded in spectacular fashion at Brands Hatch, with Davey Todd securing his second title in a race filled with drama and unexpected twists.

Championship Decider

As the lights went out for the final race of the season, all eyes were on the title battle between Davey Todd and Joe Talbot. Todd, riding for Cheshire Mouldings BMW by TAS Racing, took the early initiative, leading from the start and looking set to control the race from the front.

Dramatic Turn of Events

Todd Clinches Second Superstock Title In Dramatic Season Finale

The championship battle took a decisive and dramatic turn on the eighth lap. In a moment that will be long remembered in Superstock history, Joe Talbot crashed out of the race, taking with him Luke Mossey and Josh Owens. This incident not only ended Talbot’s title hopes but also significantly impacted the race outcome for several top contenders.

With his main rival out of the race, Todd found himself in the enviable position of being assured of the championship regardless of the race result. This unexpected turn of events allowed Todd to approach the remaining laps with a different strategy.

Swann’s Last-Lap Heroics

Todd Clinches Second Superstock Title In Dramatic Season Finale

As the race entered its final stages, Scott Swann of Swann Racing mounted a challenge on Todd. In a thrilling last-lap manoeuvre, Swann managed to overtake Todd and held on to claim victory by a mere 0.117 seconds. This late-race drama provided an exciting conclusion to what had already been an eventful race.

Final Race Results

  1. Scott Swann (Swann Racing)
  2. Davey Todd (Cheshire Mouldings BMW by TAS Racing) +0.117s
  3. Tom Ward (Armada Marine Cables Racing) +3.322s
  4. David Allingham (SMS/Nicholls Oil Racing) +5.046s
  5. Matt Truelove (TAG Racing Honda) +14.368s

Championship Standings

  1. Davey Todd – 360 points
  2. Joe Talbot – 322 points
  3. Scott Swann – 289 points
  4. Luke Mossey – 264 points
  5. David Allingham – 260 points

Todd’s Triumph

Todd Clinches Second Superstock Title In Dramatic Season Finale

Davey Todd’s second-place finish was more than enough to secure his second Pirelli National Superstock title. His consistent performance throughout the season, coupled with his ability to perform under pressure in the final race, underlined why he is now a two-time champion in this highly competitive class.

Looking Ahead

As the 2024 Pirelli National Superstock with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance championship comes to a close, attention will soon turn to the 2025 season. With Todd cementing his status as a multiple-time champion and riders like Swann showing race-winning form, the stage is set for another exciting year of Superstock racing.

The dramatic conclusion to this season serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of motorcycle racing and the thin line between triumph and disappointment that defines this thrilling sport.

Matt Anthony Photography
www.mattanthonyphotography.com
Insta: @mattanthonyphotography
FB: Matt Anthony

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Weise Clothing

Click here for more info on Weise Clothing

2023 Rx 7v Evo 1070pxl X 363pxl Banner

Click here for more info on Arai Helmets

Ride And RestClick here for more info on Ride and Rest

Previous article
Cano is crowned ETC Champion while the JuniorGP battle continues into Valencia

RELATED ARTICLES

Follow us on socials

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

Cano is crowned ETC Champion while the JuniorGP battle continues into Valencia

CEV Repsol 0
Cano holds off Morelli for European Talent Cup glory...

Title battles will go down to the wire in Jerez

Latest News 0
Tissot Superpole Race Highlights Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing –...

Manzi forces Huertas to wait for title

Latest News 0
A third win of the season saw Stefano Manzi...

Most Popular

Cano is crowned ETC Champion while the JuniorGP battle continues into Valencia

CEV Repsol 0
Cano holds off Morelli for European Talent Cup glory...

Title battles will go down to the wire in Jerez

Latest News 0
Tissot Superpole Race Highlights Nicolo Bulega (Aruba.it Racing –...

Manzi forces Huertas to wait for title

Latest News 0
A third win of the season saw Stefano Manzi...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
Cano Is Crowned Etc Champion While The Juniorgp Battle Continues Into Valencia

Cano is crowned ETC Champion while the JuniorGP battle continues into...

Frank Duggan - 0