Todd Clinches Second Superstock Title in Dramatic Season Finale

The Pirelli National Superstock with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance championship concluded in spectacular fashion at Brands Hatch, with Davey Todd securing his second title in a race filled with drama and unexpected twists.

Championship Decider

As the lights went out for the final race of the season, all eyes were on the title battle between Davey Todd and Joe Talbot. Todd, riding for Cheshire Mouldings BMW by TAS Racing, took the early initiative, leading from the start and looking set to control the race from the front.

Dramatic Turn of Events

The championship battle took a decisive and dramatic turn on the eighth lap. In a moment that will be long remembered in Superstock history, Joe Talbot crashed out of the race, taking with him Luke Mossey and Josh Owens. This incident not only ended Talbot’s title hopes but also significantly impacted the race outcome for several top contenders.

With his main rival out of the race, Todd found himself in the enviable position of being assured of the championship regardless of the race result. This unexpected turn of events allowed Todd to approach the remaining laps with a different strategy.

Swann’s Last-Lap Heroics

As the race entered its final stages, Scott Swann of Swann Racing mounted a challenge on Todd. In a thrilling last-lap manoeuvre, Swann managed to overtake Todd and held on to claim victory by a mere 0.117 seconds. This late-race drama provided an exciting conclusion to what had already been an eventful race.

Final Race Results

Scott Swann (Swann Racing) Davey Todd (Cheshire Mouldings BMW by TAS Racing) +0.117s Tom Ward (Armada Marine Cables Racing) +3.322s David Allingham (SMS/Nicholls Oil Racing) +5.046s Matt Truelove (TAG Racing Honda) +14.368s

Championship Standings

Davey Todd – 360 points Joe Talbot – 322 points Scott Swann – 289 points Luke Mossey – 264 points David Allingham – 260 points

Todd’s Triumph

Davey Todd’s second-place finish was more than enough to secure his second Pirelli National Superstock title. His consistent performance throughout the season, coupled with his ability to perform under pressure in the final race, underlined why he is now a two-time champion in this highly competitive class.

Looking Ahead

As the 2024 Pirelli National Superstock with Moneybarn Vehicle Finance championship comes to a close, attention will soon turn to the 2025 season. With Todd cementing his status as a multiple-time champion and riders like Swann showing race-winning form, the stage is set for another exciting year of Superstock racing.

The dramatic conclusion to this season serves as a reminder of the unpredictable nature of motorcycle racing and the thin line between triumph and disappointment that defines this thrilling sport.