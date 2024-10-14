Moto3: Pressure off as Phillip Island beckons

With the 2024 crown already in the hands of David Alonso (CFMOTO Gaviota Aspar Team), the pressure is off as the Moto3™ class lands at Phillip Island with everyone searching for one thing – victory.

The Colombian created history in Japan and has more records in sight, so can anyone halt the World Champion’s momentum?

A 10th win of the year sees Alonso sit one off Valentino Rossi’s record tally of 11 lightweight class wins. Four races remain, so Alonso has a chance to cement his name as the (statistically speaking anyway) greatest lightweight class rider ever between now and Valencia. But plenty will be aiming to end their seasons on a high with a win or two.

The title chase might be over, but three riders will be craving a runners-up spot before heading to Moto2™ in 2025. Daniel Holgado (Red Bull GASGAS Tech3) currently occupies P2 on 212 points, with Collin Veijer (Liqui Moly Husqvarna Intact GP) four adrift on 208. Ivan Ortola (MT Helmets – MSI) looked like the rider to beat in Motegi, but a crash from second place sees the Spaniard stay 191 points ahead of the Australian GP. That’s a fight to keep an eye on.

Elsewhere, home hero Joel Kelso (BOE Motorsports) will be a rider desperate for a podium. The Australian claimed P3 in front of his supporters in 2023, so can Kelso stand on the box for the first time in 2024 this weekend? A crash from the lead group in Japan will ignite the #66’s hunger, so tune in to see as we get back in action at Phillip Island.

