GASGAS Gets Set to go Big at EICMA 2024

GASGAS gets set for EICMA 2024

Full line-up and factory race bikes on show

Something super-special to be revealed at the historic event

GASGAS continues to grow each year, bringing more people together to ride, have fun, and live life to the fullest. Looking beyond EICMA 2024, GASGAS remains committed to building high-performance dirt bikes for everyone who loves to shred, and this year’s EICMA is the perfect opportunity to see what’s coming for 2025.

As a leading manufacturer in the dirt bike world, GASGAS offers models for riders of all ages and disciplines. At this year’s Milan show, visitors can expect to see the full model line-up, including e-minis, exceptional trial bikes, and the incredible motocross and enduro ranges.

In addition to production models, a selection of GASGAS Factory Racing dirt bikes will be on display. Visitors can experience the rare opportunity of seeing these incredible machines up close and meet some of the world-class Factory riders and brand ambassadors throughout the show.

Only the best manufacturers are present at EICMA, and GASGAS is geared up to make a strong presence at the show’s 110th edition.

Check out the bikes we’ll have on show this year, right here.