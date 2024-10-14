Monday, October 14, 2024
Newsletter
Subscribe Digital Magazine
All

Top 5 This Week

GASGAS Gets Set to go Big at EICMA 2024

Industry NewsManufacturersGASGAS
1 min.read
Gasgas Gets Set To Go Big At Eicma 2024For those heading to EICMA 2024, make sure to visit GASGAS! Bringing some spice to Milan, GASGAS will be showcasing its 2025 line-up of dirt bikes, including full-factory race machinery and a very special reveal.
  • GASGAS gets set for EICMA 2024
  • Full line-up and factory race bikes on show
  • Something super-special to be revealed at the historic event

GASGAS continues to grow each year, bringing more people together to ride, have fun, and live life to the fullest. Looking beyond EICMA 2024, GASGAS remains committed to building high-performance dirt bikes for everyone who loves to shred, and this year’s EICMA is the perfect opportunity to see what’s coming for 2025.

As a leading manufacturer in the dirt bike world, GASGAS offers models for riders of all ages and disciplines. At this year’s Milan show, visitors can expect to see the full model line-up, including e-minis, exceptional trial bikes, and the incredible motocross and enduro ranges.

In addition to production models, a selection of GASGAS Factory Racing dirt bikes will be on display. Visitors can experience the rare opportunity of seeing these incredible machines up close and meet some of the world-class Factory riders and brand ambassadors throughout the show.

Only the best manufacturers are present at EICMA, and GASGAS is geared up to make a strong presence at the show’s 110th edition.

Check out the bikes we’ll have on show this year, right here.

Subscribe to our newsletter

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

Previous article
10 points + one Island = showstopper guaranteed as MotoGP heads Down Under

Popular Articles

Text Logo White 500 Red Back

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

Latest Articles

10 points + one Island = showstopper guaranteed as MotoGP heads Down Under

Latest News 0
Phillip Island gets set to decide who will contend...

Moto2: Ogura faces first match point on the Island

Latest News 0
Sometimes gambles don’t pay off. But Ai Ogura and...

Moto3: Pressure off as Phillip Island beckons

Latest News 0
With the 2024 crown already in the hands of...

Most Popular

10 points + one Island = showstopper guaranteed as MotoGP heads Down Under

Latest News 0
Phillip Island gets set to decide who will contend...

Moto2: Ogura faces first match point on the Island

Latest News 0
Sometimes gambles don’t pay off. But Ai Ogura and...

Moto3: Pressure off as Phillip Island beckons

Latest News 0
With the 2024 crown already in the hands of...

Subscribe

© tagDiv. All Rights Reserved. Made with Newspaper Theme.

MORE STORIES
10 Points + One Island = Showstopper Guaranteed As Motogp Heads Down Under

10 points + one Island = showstopper guaranteed as MotoGP heads...

Frank Duggan - 0