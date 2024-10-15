Triumph Reveals Updated Speed Twin 900

Triumph’s Speed Twin 900 is significantly updated for 2025, including a major styling refresh, a significantly upgraded chassis and extra technology.

Delivering a much more contemporary feel and effortless agility, the new Speed Twin 900 now has upside-down forks and matching sport-style mudguard and fork protectors at the front. At the rear a new fabricated aluminium swingarm and piggy-back rear suspension units are complemented by a narrower rear frame with a slimmer mudguard and compact tail-light.

These combine to deliver dynamic handling and a sportier style, while retaining the Speed Twin’s classically-inspired good looks and easy riding appeal. The timeless bench seat is now slimmer and shaped to support the rider more while cornering, while also providing greater legroom for a more spacious feel.

Powered by Triumph’s celebrated 900cc high-torque Bonneville twin engine, the Speed Twin 900 combines easy-going classic character with modern performance and efficiency, providing easily accessible torque, with 80 Nm available at 3,800rpm and an intoxicating sound.

Equipped with high-specification components, the latest rider technology and a comfortable riding position, this new model will deliver a riding experience that is more fun, effortless and addictive than before. With a premium finish, high quality materials and beautiful design details and more than 120 Genuine Triumph Accessories making it easy to customise to reflect each rider’s individual style, the new Speed Twin is an effortlessly cool contemporary classic.

Triumph’s Chief Product Officer Steve Sargent said: “This new Speed Twin 900 styling has evolved to be sleeker and more dynamic while still retaining the classic design cues that deliver that timeless style. The bike is more agile and easier to manouvre too, as we’ve made changes to the chassis and specification that all add up to make a big difference.

“From talking to our customers, we know that the enduring appeal of the Speed Twin 900 is also due to a premium specification, top-quality finish and great reliability, and a badge on the tank which owners are proud to own. Our ambition is as always, to deliver more of what riders appreciate.”

EFFORTLESSLY COOL DESIGN

The new, sportier fuel tank is deeply sculpted, with chiseled side panels and stylized throttle body covers, introducing more purposeful, dynamic lines. The engine casings are leaner, the silencer shorter and the headlight unit more compact.

The detailing on the Bonneville engine is as authentic and beautiful as ever too, and the bright machined cooling fins on the cylinder head and finned header clamps are joined by black-wrapped stainless steel exhaust headers, shorter, upswept silencers and polished end caps. This look extends to details across the bike, including a new aluminium flip-up filler cap on the tank, and a simpler design for the heel guards and footpegs.

The new Speed Twin 900 has three distinctive colour options. Riders can choose between a sporty Pure White scheme with bright blue and orange stripes on the tank, a moody Phantom Black tank, with dark grey stripes and gold accents, or a classy Aluminium Silver design with a splash of red framing the Triumph logo.

EASY AGILE RIDE

The Speed Twin 900’s capable modern chassis delivers a fun, supple and confidence-inspiring ride. High quality Marzocchi upside-down front forks, paired to twin Marzocchi piggy-back rear suspension units with preload adjustment ensures responsive handling. Mounted to a new stiffer and lighter aluminium swingarm, delivering more precise body control and a ride that is as laid back, or dynamic, as the rider desires. The slightly reduced rear wheel travel (from 120mm to 110mm) improves control without sacrificing comfort.

The new wheels are fitted with Michelin Road Classic tyres and coupled with a powerful and progressive Triumph branded four-piston radial caliper, mounted to a larger 320mm front disc, helping make the Speed Twin 900 brake and change direction even more keenly.

The riding position has been updated to be natural and now offers more legroom, with a fun and engaging feel. The bench seat has a new shape to complement the narrower rear frame, giving riders a narrower stand-over. There’s also an accessory low seat available that reduces the height by 20mm, from 780mm to 760mm, without compromising comfort.

CHARACTERFUL BONNEVILLE TWIN

The characterful 900cc Bonneville twin ensures that responsive performance is always accessible, with peak power of 65 PS at 7,500rpm, and lots of torque across the rev range; with 80 Nm available at just 3,800rpm. That performance is delivered with the efficiency and precision of a fully ride-by-wire system.

CONFIDENCE INSPIRING TECHNOLOGY

The aim was to deliver more functionality while preserving that clean, heritage-inspired design and pure riding experience. Helping to tailor that torque-laden power delivery are two riding modes, ‘Road’ and ‘Rain’, with the latter delivering a softer throttle response for a more secure feeling when riding in the wet. Both systems are now lean-sensitive – with Optimised Cornering ABS and Traction Control fitted as standard.

PREMIUM SPECIFICATION

The new instruments introduce greater functionality and features a large, bright LCD display for revs, speed and gear, with an integrated TFT display to provide extra information, like the rider mode. This full colour screen is compatible with the accessory heated grips, as well as the Bluetooth Connectivity module, which brings turn-by-turn navigation, and the ability to view and control phone calls and music from your phone.

Cruise Control is now also available as an accessory, providing Speed Twin riders with greater comfort and convenience, particularly on longer rides. A USB-C socket is mounted on the side of the unit too, providing convenient charging mobile devices.

With its minimalist single dial design, these new instruments help to maintain the sleek style of the Speed Twin 900 while making more riding information available, in a way that’s clear and easy to read.

The all-LED lighting system, including a slim DRL headlight, mounted on a minimalist bracket, ensures optimal visibility, and adds a contemporary touch to the bike’s classic design.

EASILY CUSTOMISABLE

Triumph’s official accessory range provides more than 120 ways for Speed Twin 900 owners to express themselves. From practical options like heated grips, or waxed cotton panniers, to parts that accentuate the classic lines or bring more of a custom vibe, there are numerous styling details can be combined to provide a different and distinctive look that ensures it stands out from the crowd.

For newer riders with an A2 licence, an accessory restrictor kit is available for the new Speed Twin 900. This offers the same signature style and performance but with restricted power, ensuring a smooth, manageable, and confidence-inspiring ride. Riders can easily convert the bike back to full power as they upgrade their licence, allowing the new Speed Twin 900 to grow with their experience.

ON THE ROAD

The new Speed Twin 900 will be available in the UK from £9,195 OTR. Customers can configure their own or find out more at triumphmotorcycles.co.uk. Bikes will be arriving in dealerships from February 2025.

SPECIFICATION – SPEED TWIN 900

ENGINE AND TRANSMISSION Type Liquid-cooled parallel twin, 8 valve, SOHC, 270° firing order Capacity 900 cc Bore 84.6 mm Stroke 80.0 mm Compression 11.0:1 Maximum Power 65 PS / 64 bhp (47.8 kW) @ 7,500 rpm Maximum Torque 80 Nm @ 3,800 rpm Fuel System Multipoint fuel injection with electronic throttle control. Two rider modes. Exhaust Brushed stainless steel 2 into 2 exhaust system with twin black painted silencers, with brushed stainless steel end caps Final Drive X-ring chain Clutch Wet, multi-plate, slip & assist Gearbox 5-speed

CHASSIS Frame Tubular steel, with steel cradles Swingarm Twin-sided fabricated aluminium Front Wheel Cast aluminium alloy, 8-spoke, 18 x 2.75 in Rear Wheel Cast aluminium alloy, 8-spoke, 17 x 4.25 in Front Tyre 100/90-18 Rear Tyre 150/70 R17 Front Suspension Ø 43mm upside-down Marzocchi forks, 120 mm wheel travel Rear Suspension Twin Marzocchi RSUs with external reservoirs and adjustable preload, 116 mm wheel travel Front Brakes Single Ø 320mm floating disc, Triumph branded four-piston radial caliper, OCABS Rear Brakes Single Ø 255mm fixed disc, Nissin 2-piston floating caliper, OCABS Instruments LCD multi-function instruments with integrated colour TFT screen

DIMENSIONS & WEIGHTS Length 2090 mm Width (Handlebars) 777 mm Height Without Mirrors 1115 mm Seat Height 780mm Wheelbase 1435 mm Rake 24.9° Trail 103mm Wet weight 216 kg Fuel Tank Capacity 12 litres

SERVICE Service Interval 10,000 miles (16,000km)/12 months

CONSUMPTION AND EMISSIONS (EU) Fuel Consumption 4.0L/100km Emissions EURO 5+

CO2 emissions and fuel consumption data are measured according to regulation 168/2013/EC. Figures for fuel consumption are derived from specific test conditions and are for comparative purposes only. They may not reflect real driving results.

Checkout our dedicated Triumph Motorcycles News page Triumph Motorcycles News/

or head to the official Triumph Motorcycles website triumphmotorcycles.co.uk