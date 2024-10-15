Ducati Expands with New Sussex Store Opening

Ducati announces the expansion of its dealer network through an exciting new partnership with Sykes.

This collaboration brings a brand-new Ducati store to Hailsham, East Sussex – Sykes’ first dealership with the iconic Italian brand.

Sykes is an independent family run business, and is truly customer service driven, operating in the Motorcycle market for over 22 years. John & Denise Sykes, owners of the new Dealership, are truly thrilled to have the opportunity to look after the Ducati community and cannot wait to open the doors on their new venture.

This state-of-the-art Ducati dealership is being completely fitted out, a new four bench workshop, with specialist tools, new service and parts departments, customer area and Scrambler area with the final touches expected to be completed by December.

On opening in early 2025, the Dealership will be one of the largest in the UK covering over 7000sq ft of pure Ducati style.

Located in Swallow Enterprise Park, Lower Dicker Hailsham, the Dealership will showcase the latest Ducati and Scrambler motorcycles, along with official accessories, apparel, e-bikes, and the Ducati Approved program. Plus, a fully equipped service centre will be staffed by expert technicians ready to take care of your bike.

Fabrizio Cazzoli, Managing Director of Ducati UK, shared his excitement about the partnership:“We’re very glad to be working with Sykes in Hailsham. They’re one of the most trusted names in the UK in motorcycling, and this new showroom will offer motorcycle lovers in Sussex a top-tier Ducati experience.”

Stay tuned for more updates as we gear up for the grand opening of Ducati Hailsham.

