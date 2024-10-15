2025 Honda CB1000 Hornet SP

An SP version of Honda’s new flagship naked CB1000 Hornet arrives alongside its stablemate. It loads with the same four-cylinder CBR1000RR Fireblade engine – but with more peak power and torque – plus fully adjustable 41mm Showa SFF-BP USD forks, Öhlins TTX36 rear shock operating through Pro-Link, four-piston radial-mount Brembo Stylema front brake calipers and standard-fit quickshifter. A single, stunning paint option shows off the CB1000 Hornet SP’s difference. Throttle By Wire control delivers three riding modes with pre-set combinations of settings for Power, Engine Braking and HSTC with integrated Wheelie Control, plus two customisable options. With gear ratios designed for optimal acceleration, the six-speed gearbox features an assist/slipper clutch. Twin LED projector headlights define the pure aggression of a streetfighter’s style. For easy on-screen navigation – and more – the five-inch colour TFT instrument display connects the rider to their smartphone via Honda RoadSync.

1. Introduction

The 23YM CB750 bought the evocative Hornet name back to Europe. And its combination of taut streetfighter silhouette, exhilarating power and razor-sharp agility has justifiably earnt much praise and impressive sales, making it the best-selling naked bike in Europe in 2023.

With a reputation originating in the late 1990s – first with the CB600F Hornet, with its four-cylinder CBR engine, followed by the CB900F Hornet in the early 2000s – the Hornet name brings with it a clear identity: to be a Hornet, a motorcycle has to be fast, fun and affordable.

That trend continued with the arrival of the sparky, A2-friendly CB500 Hornet for 24YM. Now, for 25YM, come the headline acts of the modern Hornet family: the new CB1000 Hornet* and CB1000 Hornet SP.

Packing real punch, the CB1000 Hornet SP builds premium equipment – and a beautiful colour combination – into the standard big Hornet’s impressive formula. It turns the excitement dial up to 11, in every way possible. And then goes one more click…

2. Model Overview

Powered by the 17YM CBR1000RR Fireblade’s formidable engine, with extra power and torque compared to the CB1000 Hornet – 115.6kW/107Nm (as opposed to 111.6kW/105Nm) – and building in Öhlins and Brembo parts the CB1000 Hornet SP blends an even more potent cocktail of strong four-cylinder performance and ultra-sharp handling, with a keen sporting focus.

Throttle By Wire (TBW) delivers 3 default riding modes with preset combinations of Power, Engine Brake, Wheelie Control and HSTC settings, plus 2 USER options allowing the rider to choose their own preferred settings. A quickshifter is standard fitment. The optically bonded five-inch TFT screen offers intuitive control, clarity in bright light and easy smartphone connectivity through the simple switchgear on the left handlebar.

Stripped back style drips with pure aggression, led by the concentrated stare of twin LED headlights. The new twin-tube frame is also used as a design feature, and subtly blacked out. 41mm Showa SFF-BP USD front forks are matched to a fully adjustable Öhlins TTX36 rear shock for high-quality suspension control. Four-piston radial-mount Brembo Stylema calipers work 310mm floating discs and CBR1000RR-R inspired cast aluminium wheels mount 120/70-ZR17 and 180/55-ZR17 front and rear tyres.

The CB1000 Hornet SP’s huge performance potential, premium features, compact dimensions and refreshing new style make it a hard bike to ignore, especially for those riders with a mid-capacity naked bike looking for something that extra bit special.

The 24YM CB1000 Hornet SP will be available in one, unique colour option:

Mat Ballistic Black Metallic with Desert Gold Metallic wheels and Gold front forks

3. Key Features

3.1 Engine

CBR1000RR derived four-cylinder engine with Throttle By Wire and power/torque boost compared to standard via RC exhaust valve

Smooth mid-range delivery and harder-hitting top-end response

Revised gear ratios for acceleration, assist/slipper clutch control

Adjustable quickshifter standard fit

At its core this is a Fireblade powerplant. Drawn from the 17YM CBR1000RR, the 1000cc, DOHC four-cylinder engine provides an exhilarating dose of power and torque, with maximum figures of 115.6kW @ 11,000rpm and 107Nm @ 9,000rpm. The 4kW and 2Nm boost over the standard CB1000 Hornet is down to a Revolutionary Controlled (RC) valve in the 7.1L exhaust muffler; it’s fully closed in all gears then, at 5,700rpm it fully opens allowing the engine to ‘breathe’ harder.

The rest of the engine specification is identical to the CB1000 Hornet. It’s tuned to deliver torque with a heavyweight punch in the low to mid-range, with performance and throttle response that works smoothly around town. And, out on the open road, the top-end is thrilling, with an exhilarating rush of power delivery at higher rpm – all the way to the redline.

A variety of detail work has gone on in the engine to create the change in character and delivery. Inlet and exhaust valve lift and timing have been developed alongside the camshafts to ‘pump’ more efficiently across the rev-range. The inlet valve material is steel, and the lightweight die cast piston shape has been optimised for strength and durability. The engine covers shrink-wrap the muscular powerplant; the ACG cover is aluminium as is the oil pan.

The transmission has also been matched to the Fireblade heart. Gears two through five have been optimised for acceleration to match the engine’s all-round drive while sixth offers relaxed highway cruising. An assist/slipper clutch helps manage rear wheel hop under hard, rapid downshifts and braking. The standard-fit 3-level adjustable quickshifter provides full throttle, clutch less upshifts and clutch less downshifting with auto-blip function.

Bore and stroke are set at 76mm x 55.1 mm with compression ratio of 11.7:1. A 44mm diameter throttle body feeds air/fuel mixture into large diameter inlet ports and carefully shaped combustion chambers. The exhaust adds to the CB1000 Hornet’s mid-range muscle and light weight. It’s a 4-2-1 design, which features OBD2 sensors and a 7.1L muffler volume.

The engine returns fuel efficiency of 16.9km/L; the fuel tank holds 17L.

3.2 Engine Electronics

Three default rider modes plus two USER custom options

Three levels of Power and Engine Brake

Four levels Honda Selectable Torque Control and Wheelie Control

Throttle By Wire (TBW) allows the rider maximum control over the CB1000 Hornet’s powerful engine via three default riding modes with preset combinations of Power, Engine Brake and HSTC (with integrated Wheelie Control) settings, plus two USER options that allow the rider to choose their own preferred mix of settings. Selection is managed via the left handlebar and TFT screen.

There are three levels of Engine Power (P) and Engine Brake (EB), and four levels of Honda Selectable Torque Control (HSTC) available; HSTC can also be switched off.

RAIN mode employs the lowest Power setting for the least aggressive power delivery, medium amount of EB and high HSTC. The lower levels of power and torque delivery are focused on the first 3 gears.

mode employs the lowest Power setting for the least aggressive power delivery, medium amount of EB and high HSTC. The lower levels of power and torque delivery are focused on the first 3 gears. STANDARD mode uses the middle setting for Power, HSTC and EB. It softens the power delivery a little out of first and second gear and uses a power delivery just below that of SPORT mode, with reduced torque at partial throttle openings.

mode uses the middle setting for Power, HSTC and EB. It softens the power delivery a little out of first and second gear and uses a power delivery just below that of SPORT mode, with reduced torque at partial throttle openings. SPORT uses the highest Power delivery and lowest levels of EB and HSTC to deliver 100% performance through all six gears, maximum torque and power at all throttle positions and minor intervention from HSTC.

uses the highest Power delivery and lowest levels of EB and HSTC to deliver 100% performance through all six gears, maximum torque and power at all throttle positions and minor intervention from HSTC. USER modes 1 and 2 allow the rider to choose between the settings for each parameter and save the setting for future use.

3.3 Chassis

New steel twin-spar frame moves weight forward, with high torsional rigidity to improve handling agility

Fully adjustable 41mm Showa SFF-BP USD forks

Öhlins rear shock operating through Pro-Link

Four-piston, radial-mount Brembo Stylema brake calipers and floating discs

120/70-ZR17 and 180/55-ZR17 front and rear tyres

The frame is a new, one-piece steel twin-spar unit that has been designed to complement the engine and – through narrow pivot point width – deliver the classic slim-waisted Hornet feel as well as a 70% increase in torsional rigidity compared to the 24YM CB1000R, for sharper turn in and side-to-side handling agility. Rear rubber engine mounting matched to carefully shaped front mounting plates minimise vibration and increase feel.

Rake and trail are set at 25° and 98mm, with wheelbase of 1,455mm. For reduced yaw inertia and therefore agile and light handling, the centre of gravity is set forward toward the front wheel. A new design, the engine is forward set. The rear shock and battery are located ‘forward’ to further aid agility, with the airbox sat above the cylinder head rather than behind it. Weight distribution is a forward-focussed 50.9%/49.1%. Kerb weight is set at 212kg.

The riding position is pure streetfighter. Seat height is 809mm, and the handlebar position is set up and back, paired to a sporty footpeg position and a rider triangle with relatively upright upper body position.

Showa 41mm Separate Function Fork Big Piston (SFF-BP) USD forks are adjustable for spring preload and rebound/compression damping. The Öhlins TTX36 rear shock operates through Pro-Link and adjusts for preload via hydraulic knob; compression and rebound damping are fully adjustable. A cast aluminium swingarm – 619.1mm long – provides tuned rigidity balance for optimum grip and feel.

A radial master cylinder operates dual, radial-mount Brembo Stylema four-piston calipers which grip 310mm floating discs. The rear 240mm disc employs a Nissin single-piston caliper.

5Y-spoke design wheels are drawn from the concept of the CBR1000RR-R Fireblade and are cast in lightweight aluminium. Tyres are sized 120/70-ZR17 front and 180/55-ZR17 rear.

3.4 Styling & Equipment

Twin LED projectors lead stripped-back style and Hornet signature fuel tank

Five-inch TFT screen with full smartphone connectivity

Honda’s Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) integrated

Designed in Japan the CB1000 Hornet SP’s transformative looks are driven by two words: AGGRESSIVE and PURE. Blending a sensual dynamism with balance of mass for the design team behind it the big Hornet’s stripped back style is very much an ‘expression of non-decorative aggression’.

Led by the piercing gaze of super-compact dual LED projector headlights (all lighting is LED) the Hornet-signature fuel tank – giving the impression of wings folded forward – is broad shouldered up front but tapers radically to the rear, mirrored by the minimal seat unit that underlines the traditional narrow-waisted Hornet look. The subtly blacked out frame is also used as a design feature, underpinning the lines – as does the trellis-style rear subframe. The engine and swingarm are also finished in black. Handlebars are a new tapered steel design.

Premium technology, in the form of a five-inch full colour TFT screen, uses optical bonding to improve visibility in bright sunlight. By sealing the gap between the cover glass and TFT screen with resin, glare is reduced, and backlight transmittance improved. It’s customisable between Bar, Circle and Simple display patterns and offers the IOS/Android smartphone connectivity of Honda RoadSync.

This feature – alongside a simple, easy-to-use, backlit 4-way toggle-switch on the left handlebar – allows straightforward, on-screen turn-by-turn navigation as well as the option (via a Bluetooth helmet headset) for the rider to make calls or listen to music. All an owner has to do is download the Honda RoadSync app from either the Play Store or the App Store, connect to the CB1000 Hornet, and go.

The rear indicators also incorporate an Emergency Stop Signal (ESS) function: Under hard braking, the hazard lights flash to warn other road users a hard stop is in process.

4. Accessories

A range of Genuine Honda Accessories are available for the CB1000 Hornet SP and are ready to bolt straight on as ready-to-go Packs:

Style Pack

Designed to add even more style to the Hornet package. The Alcantara Rider’s Seat adds premium feel alongside an Oil Filler Cap, Handlebar Holder, Radiator Grill and Rider Footpegs. Wheel Stripes are the finishing touch.

Sport Pack

Pumps up visual dynamism with an instrument Flyscreen, Under Cowl and Seat Cowl. A Tank Pad adds practical protection.

Comfort Pack

Increased cold weather rideability from Heated Grips plus the flexible, easy to attach carrying capacity of a Tank Bag and Rear Seat Bag.

All items are available individually.

5. Technical specifications

ENGINE Type Liquid-cooled, 4-stroke DOHC inline four Displacement 1000cc Bore and stroke 76mm x 55.1mm Compression Ratio 11.7:1 Max. Power Output 115.6kW @ 11,000rpm Max. Torque 107Nm @ 9,000rpm Noise Level L urban 74.1dB L wot 78.9dB Oil Capacity Upper 3.5L/ Lower 3.0L FUEL SYSTEM Carburation PGM FI electronic fuel injection Fuel Tank Capacity 17L (inc reserve) CO2 Emissions (WMTC) 136g/km Fuel Consumption (WMTC) 5.9L/100km / 16.9km/L ELECTRICAL SYSTEM Battery Type AGM Battery Capacity 12V 6.3AH DRIVETRAIN Clutch Type Wet multiplate, Assisted slipper clutch Transmission Type Six-speed Manual Final Drive Chain FRAME Type Twin Spar CHASSIS Dimensions (L´W´H) 2,140m m x 790mm x 1,085mm Wheelbase 1,455mm Caster Angle 25° Trail 98mm Seat Height 809mm Ground Clearance 135mm Kerb Weight 212kg Turning radius 2.8m SUSPENSION Type Front Showa 41mm SFF-BP USD forks 118mm travel Type Rear Ohlins Monoshock damper, Prolink swingarm, 139mm travel WHEELS Type Front Multi-spoke cast aluminium Type Rear Multi-spoke cast aluminium Rim Size Front 17M/C X MT3.5 0 Rim Size Rear 1 7M/C X M T5.5 0 BRAKES ABS System Type Dual-channel Type Front Dual 310mm floating disc with Brembo Stylema radial mounted four piston calipers Type Rear Single 240mm disc with single piston caliper INSTRUMENTS & ELECTRICS Instruments Five-inch TFT Meter with customisable layout, including speedometer, tachometer, clock, gear position, upshift indicator Headlight LED Taillight LED Connectivity Honda RoadSync USB Yes Quickshifter Yes Security System HISS (Honda Intelligent Security System) Riding Mode Standard, Rain, Sport, 2x User HSTC Yes Wheelie Control Yes Additional Features ESS

All specifications are provisional and subject to change without notice.

# Please note that the figures provided are results obtained by Honda under standardised testing conditions prescribed by WMTC. Tests are conducted on a rolling road using a standard version of the vehicle with only one rider and no additional optional equipment. Actual fuel consumption may vary depending on how you ride, how you maintain your vehicle, weather, road conditions, tire pressure, installation of accessories, cargo, rider and passenger weight, and other factors.

