10TEN MX-E Electric Mx Bikes Autumn Price Promo

10Ten has introduced an Autumn Price Promotion on its two top-spec, fully-electric MX models.

The MX-E 3 bridges the gap between PitBike and a full-size adult bike. It features 19 inch front and 16 inch rear wheels, making it ideal for use by adults and teenagers, either on the trail or on the track. It boasts a high-power, 72v battery with a motor providing 3kw with a peak power of 12kw, and a 4-speed transmission. A modern chassis with a long-movement suspension package and sleek, modern styling keeps it looking good both on and off the track.

The MXE-3L is a full-size adult bike with 21 inch front and 18 inch rear wheels. It also features a high-power 72v battery and a motor providing 3kw with a peak power of 12kw, with the addition of a 4-speed transmission. It is fitted with 48mm front forks offering 260mm of travel and a fully adjustable rear shock offering a similar amount of rear wheel travel. The MXE-3L is perfect for all types of off-road conditions.

MXE -3 RRP inc VAT: £2999.00

MXE-3L RRP inc VAT £3999.00

For further details and UK dealer network visit UK distributor Dualways website – www.dualways.com