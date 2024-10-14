10TEN MX-E Electric Mx Bikes Autumn Price Promo

Monday, October 14, 2024
Industry NewsElectric MotorcyclesManufacturers
10ten Mx-e Electric Mx Bikes Autumn Price Promo10Ten has introduced an Autumn Price Promotion on its two top-spec, fully-electric MX models.

The MX-E 3 bridges the gap between PitBike and a full-size adult bike. It features 19 inch front and 16 inch rear wheels, making it ideal for use by adults and teenagers, either on the trail or on the track. It boasts a high-power, 72v battery with a motor providing 3kw with a peak power of 12kw, and a 4-speed transmission. A modern chassis with a long-movement suspension package and sleek, modern styling keeps it looking good both on and off the track.

The MXE-3L is a full-size adult bike with 21 inch front and 18 inch rear wheels. It also features a high-power 72v battery and a motor providing 3kw with a peak power of 12kw, with the addition of a 4-speed transmission. It is fitted with 48mm front forks offering 260mm of travel and a fully adjustable rear shock offering a similar amount of rear wheel travel. The MXE-3L is perfect for all types of off-road conditions.

MXE -3 RRP inc VAT: £2999.00
MXE-3L RRP inc VAT £3999.00

For further details and UK dealer network visit UK distributor Dualways website – www.dualways.com

About us

Superbike News UK: Motorcycle Racing and Industry News.

Superbike News was established in 2001 while we were covering World Superbikes and British Superbikes travelling to various race tracks around the world. For the last couple of years we have slowly expanded from a purely racing website to encompass motorcycle industry news as well

