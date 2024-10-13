Kennedy Clinches Fifth British Supersport Title in Dramatic Brands Hatch Finale

Jack Kennedy etched his name further into the British Supersport history books by securing his fifth championship title in a weather-affected, drama-filled race at Brands Hatch. The Honda Racing UK rider demonstrated his skill and strategic acumen in challenging conditions to claim both the race win and the 2024 championship.

Qualifying

The day began with a closely contested qualifying session. Kennedy showcased his championship-winning form by securing pole position with a time of 1:28.548. Luke Stapleford and Joe Sheldon-Shaw completed the front row, setting the stage for an intense battle in the Sprint race.

Sprint Race Drama

The Sprint race unfolded in dramatic fashion, with changing weather conditions playing a crucial role. Kennedy, Stapleford, and GP2 champion Owen Jenner engaged in a thrilling three-way battle in the early stages. However, the race was red-flagged on the seventh lap due to a crash further down the field.

As riders prepared for the restart, rain threatened the circuit. Kennedy made a crucial decision to switch to rain tires, a choice that would prove pivotal. When the race resumed, Kennedy immediately surged to the front, while Stapleford struggled and dropped back through the field.

With deteriorating weather conditions, race officials were forced to stop the race after just three laps. Kennedy’s strategic tire choice and impressive pace saw him declared the winner, securing not only his ninth win of the season but also his fifth British Supersport title.

Race Results

Jack Kennedy (Honda Racing UK) Carter Brown (Josh Davis Motorsport) +3.967s Zak Corderoy (Josh Davis Motorsport) +7.299s Keo Walker (RD Racing) +9.311s Oliver Barr (Binch Pro Yamaha) +9.834s

Carter Brown achieved his best result of the season with a strong second-place finish, while his Josh Davis Motorsport teammate Zak Corderoy completed the podium.

In the GP2 class, Keo Walker took top honours, finishing fourth overall. Oliver Barr was the second GP2 rider home in fifth, with Owen Jenner, despite his strong start, managing only third in class.

Tom Tunstall claimed victory in the Cup class, finishing an impressive sixth overall. Joe Farragher and Adon Davie rounded out the Cup class podium.

Championship Standings

Jack Kennedy – 431 points Ben Currie – 375 points Luke Stapleford – 374 points Eugene McManus – 252 points Harry Truelove – 226 points

Kennedy’s Reaction

After the race, a jubilant Kennedy took to social media, saying: “Crazy day with weather and red flags, we managed to choose the right tyres for the restart and brought home another win and my 5th Supersport Championship.”

The newly crowned five-time champion’s ability to make the right calls under pressure and his dominant performance throughout the season have solidified his status as one of the most successful riders in British Supersport history.

As the 2024 season comes to a close, Jack Kennedy’s name is etched even more firmly in the record books, leaving fans eagerly anticipating what the 2025 season might bring for this remarkable talent.