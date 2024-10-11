Friday, October 11, 2024
Venhill Control Upgrades for Kawasaki KX450

Industry NewsAftermarketVenhill
1 min.read
Competition quality cable and hose upgrade kits for the 2024-2025 Kawasaki KX450s

British motorcycle control specialists, Venhill, now offer a complete competition quality cable and hose upgrade for the latest generation of Kawasaki’s range-topping KX450 motocrosser.

Developed with, and used by, MXGP team BikeIt DRT Kawasaki, Venhill Powerhose Plus brake hoses feature a DuPont® Teflon® core for more efficient fluid flow and high heat resistance. A marine grade stainless steel braid is wrapped around the core, to prevent further pressure expansion, and protect the core against damage.

In addition to to front and rear brake lines, Venhill also offers a  clutch hose and throttle cables – all made in their UK factory.

The upgraded KX Throttle cables are made to Venhill’s high quality Featherlight spec and have  marine-grade stainless steel inner wire for minimum stretch, and a PTFE ‘teflon’ liner to minimise friction, give a lighter action and reduce the need for regular lubrication – a real plus when riding off-road.

They’re also ‘Bird-caged’ – a special process which allows solder to penetrate the weave of the cable, making the bond with the nipple much stronger. This helps reduce cable breakage when put under repeated stress and pressure; peace of mind when tackling demanding MX tracks.

The new Front and Rear Brake Hose kits retail at £62.09 and £43.19 respectively. The Clutch Hose, which carries over from the 2023 model, sells for £43.19. The upgraded Throttle Cable kit is £45.53 – all including VAT.

All the above fit the 2024-2025 KX 450 F and X and, like all Venhill Cables and Hoses, are available in a choice of colours for tying up to team liveries. They can also be ordered with extra length to give more flexibility in layout than factory-fitted items.

To see the colour options and to order, visit www.venhill.co.uk 

Oxford Exhaust Wrap

