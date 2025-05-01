Beta Tools UK & Ireland partner with Raceways Yamaha for the 2025 Bennetts British Superbike Championship.

Beta Tools UK & Ireland, a subsidiary of the Italian firm Beta Utensili SpA, is excited to confirm it has reignited its long-standing partnership with Raceways Yamaha in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship for the 2025 season.

Following the sensational eleventh-hour decision for Raceways Yamaha to return to this year’s Bennetts British Superbike Championship after a one-season hiatus, Beta Tools immediately offered support to ensure the team had the best quality hand tools and garage equipment to prepare for victory.

Less than one month before the start of the 2025 season, the 2022 BSB champion Bradley Ray was left without a ride, until Raceways Yamaha run by renowned team owner Steve Rodgers made the last-minute decision to re-enter the paddock. With the enormous task of setting up a team in just two weeks, Beta Tools stepped in to support the effort as part of the rescue deal, which sees the nine-time race winner line up on the grid on board a Yamaha R1.

Beta Tools and the Raceways Yamaha team have a well-established relationship, having been the team’s official tool partner for several years in the Bennetts British Superbike Championship, including the 2021 title-winning season. The Raceways Motorcycles GYTR Pro Shop workshop and the dealership’s main workshop have also been fitted with full Beta Tools equipment for a number of years.

Leading the way in the production of professional working tools and bespoke workshop furniture, and with over 16,000 Beta Tools products, the Fleetwood-based team have everything they need to prepare for another title push. With tools provided ranging from mobile roller cabs and an assortment of hand tools, to a range of T-handle wrenches, large tool organiser cases and more. The Beta-backed squad will be in action at Oulton Park 3rd-5th May for the Bennetts British Superbike season opener.

The partnership is the latest in Beta Tools’ established presence in motorcycle racing, with support also being provided to OMG Nitrous Competitions Racing Yamaha in BSB. In addition, Beta is the official tool partner for eight MotoGP™ teams, as well as several Moto2™ and Moto3™ outfits in the Grand Prix world championship, as well as providing support for motorcycle racer Nieve Holmes, an International Six Days Enduro Women’s World Champion and European Enduro champion.

Mark Pearson, Country Manager, Beta Tools UK & Ireland

“When we heard the news Steve Rodgers and the Raceways Yamaha team were going to be back in British Superbike paddock again this year, we were immediately working on a plan on how we could support them. Beta Tools and Raceways Yamaha are family-run businesses with a passion for racing, and share many of the same values. We have also enjoyed amazing success together over the years, so we are delighted to renew our partnership and be the official tool supplier for Raceways Yamaha in 2025. We look forward to another incredible season in British Superbikes!”

Steve Rogers, Team Owner, Raceways Yamaha

“Our relationship with Beta Tools UK & Ireland goes back some way, not only as the official tool partner to the team in our days as McAMS Yamaha but also a key partner to Raceways in our Fleetwood-based dealership, too. We are delighted to have them on board again as the team re-launches. In a high pressure, fast paced environment such as a race garage it is important to have premium, reliable, quality tools you can always rely on. We genuinely believe Beta are the very best for this. The fact eight MotoGP™ teams choose to work with them tells you all you need to know. Pulling together a British Superbike team in two weeks has not been easy, but with the help of key partners like Beta Tools not only can we be raring to go for Round 1 this weekend, but we can also be in a position to fight at the front right away.”