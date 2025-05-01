Royal Enfield to Kick-Start 2025 Demo Season

Royal Enfield is pleased to announce the first ‘REDD’ (Royal Enfield Demo Day) event of 2025, starting at Sykes Royal Enfield in Lewes (Sykes Royal Enfield, Holmes Hill, Lewes, BN8 6JA) on the 2nd May 2025.

The full range of 2025 Royal Enfield models will be available to ride at Sykes, including the recently announced Bear 650 & Classic 650, featured alongside the popular Shotgun 650 and many other models. Current and prospective Royal Enfield riders in the South of England can grab a first taste over the course of the day – with rides available between 9:00am and 4.00pm.

Staff from Royal Enfield will be on hand at Sykes to answer any questions, as well as provide further information on the current range of offers – such as the new Shotgun 650 that can be picked up from as little as £79.99 per month (9.9% APR representative).

This Sykes Royal Enfield REDD event marks the start of future events, including the next event that will take place at QB Motorcycles on Saturday the 31st of May in the West Midlands (89-91 High St, Quarry Bank, Brierley Hill DY5 2AD), followed by the REDD event on the 7th of June at Midwest Moto (Business Park, Ribbesford Rd, Stourport-on-Severn DY13 0TF).

Key info for those wishing to sample a motorcycle on the day, prospective riders will need: a full Category A motorcycle licence, their own riding gear, and provide a DVLA check code on the day. In return, an hour on your chosen Royal Enfield machine, and some light drinks and refreshments at the dealership!

Book your place on these events now:

2nd May: Sykes Royal Enfield – https://www.woodcote-events.com/shop/sykes-2025-05-02

31st May: QB Motorcycles – https://www.woodcote-events.com/shop/qb-2025-05-31

7th June: Midwest Moto – https://www.woodcote-events.com/shop/midwest-moto-2025-06-07

