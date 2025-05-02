Second month of lower fuel prices as petrol and diesel fall by 2p a litre in April

RAC calls for further cuts at the pumps to reflect lower wholesale costs

Fuel came down by 2p a litre in April making for the second month of falling prices at the pumps, data from RAC Fuel Watch shows.*

While petrol dropped across the UK from an average of 136.1p to 134.1p and diesel from 142.6p to 140.6p, the RAC believes the reductions should have been far greater due to the fact oil traded significantly below $70 for the whole of April, in contrast to March when it was above this level.

Based on the wholesale costs retailers have been paying for new supplies, the RAC believes the average price of both petrol and diesel should be 4p lower than it is today – around 130p for unleaded, and 136p for diesel. This means drivers are losing out by more than £2 every time they have to fill up.