Days of Joy 2025: on Lake Garda with Ducati Scrambler

This summer, the Ducati Scrambler Days of Joy are back with a completely renewed format, offering a full immersion in the world of Land of Joy, where road riding, outdoor activities, and pure relaxation come together in a unique and immersive experience.

On July 12 and 13, Ducati Scrambler invites all enthusiasts to enjoy a day of riding through the breathtaking landscapes of Lake Garda, one of the most beautiful places in Italy, with a loop tour that embraces some of the most fascinating sights in the area. Departing and arriving in Campione, the route crosses the Alto Garda Bresciano Park, a natural area of ​​rare beauty that combines lake scenery and panoramic roads winding through woods and valleys, with a stop at Lake Idro, a stunning mountain lake. The route will also include a passage on the famous Strada della Forra*, considered one of the most spectacular roads in the world for its curves carved into the rock and its breathtaking views of the lake. A unique natural setting, where the passion for two wheels merges with the beauty of the territory.

Participants can enjoy the ride on their own Ducati Scrambler or try one of the 2025 Ducati Scrambler models provided by the company: from the sophisticated Ducati Scrambler Nightshiftto the lively Ducati Scrambler Icon, passing through the refined Ducati Scrambler Icon Dark, up to the sporty and aggressive Ducati Scrambler Full Throttle.

Enriching the program in full Ducati Scrambler style is the introduction of a new and exciting activity: Wingfoil , among the most innovative aquatic disciplines of the moment. This is a sport that combines a board equipped with a foil – a wing that lifts the board over the water – and a portable sail, handled without being fixed, allowing to “fly” over the water using the force of the wind, for a unique sensation of freedom and lightness. At the Univela Center in Campione, under the guidance of professional instructors and with the participation of Lorenzo Casati – a young Italian talent and one of the world’s promising kitesurfers – participants can learn the basics of this dynamic sport on Lake Garda. Should wind conditions not be favourable, the experience will be replaced by a Wakeboard activity, to continue with the fun on the water.

For enthusiasts looking for something different, the Univela Center offers various alternative activities, as well as moments of relaxation in open air with sun loungers, umbrellas, football table, and music to get immersed in the easy-going atmosphere typical of the Land of Joy.

A mix of initiatives designed to offer a day of exploration and fun, set against scenic roads and crystal-clear waters where nature, freedom, and adventure come together in the authentic Ducati Scrambler spirit.

The available dates are July 12 and 13. For more information on the schedule, program, costs and how to register, you can visit the dedicated section on the Scramblerducati.com website or email to dre@ducati.com.

*The route may change depending on road and/or weather conditions